First Look: Seattle Seahawks Reveal ’90s-Era Throwback Uniforms

SEATTLE – The long-awaited reveal of the Seattle Seahawks’ throwback jerseys is here.

After announcing the return of the ’90s-era jerseys back in November of 2022, the Hawks unveiled the throwback uniforms Wednesday morning with this video.

It’s the 90s. It’s now. It’s commemorative. It’s current. The Throwback uniforms are finally here. 💻 https://t.co/r1W2WVDyDe pic.twitter.com/RLVBg1sm21 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 19, 2023

RELATED: New York Jets Selected For Hard Knocks, Premieres August 8

The uniforms have been a popular one among Seahawks fans for a while, with many clamoring for their return. Well, the original Seahawks logo, blue tops and grey pants and helmet are back for at least part of the 2023 season. That color scheme was the one the team used from its inception in 1976 until switching to a darker blue with a neon green secondary color in 2002.

Tap in and awaken your inner 90s. pic.twitter.com/q4mwmLZwr8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 19, 2023

These throwback jerseys are available for purchase through the Seahawks, and more information on that as well as more photos from the reveal are available at this link, which is aptly named throwback.seahawks.com. It’s complete with some 90s-era internet memories, too.

Quandre Diggs

Someone who has become the effective “face” of the throwback uniforms has been Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs, who has posted about the jerseys numerous times over the last year. He was also the first to announce when the jerseys would get revealed, and on Tuesday, he showed off his custom Nike cleats that he’ll wear along with the throwback unis.

The first look of my custom @nikefootball cleats that I’ll be wearing this year when we wear our @Seahawks throwbacks is here! Lucky to be the only one with this custom color way! pic.twitter.com/N6OUQjHaKP — Nino (@qdiggs6) July 18, 2023

After the reveal on Wednesday, Diggs joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“I love them. I think they’re going to be special. I think it brings back a great culture,” Diggs said of the jerseys. ” … The first person I think of with that logo, for me, was (legendary running back) Ricky Watters … I think they’re dope man. I know that when we wear them, we’re gonna wear them with pride.”

Bucky Brooks: Seattle Seahawks ‘closed the gap’ with 49ers, so what’s next?

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.