UTAH WILDFIRES

Rocky Fire in Tooele County 100% contained, grew to 1,300 acres

Jul 21, 2023, 10:30 PM | Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 2:46 pm

Rocky Fire in Tooele County. (Utah Fire Info)

(Utah Fire Info)

BY

BY


KSLTV.com

UPDATE — On Saturday, the fire grew to 1,300 acres and is 100% contained, according to Utah Fire Info. Firefighters improved the containment lines and mopped up the remaining hot spots.

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire in Tooele County is estimated to have burned more than 1,000 acres of brush late Friday evening, according to Utah Fire Info.

The Rocky Fire, near Ibapah, in Tooele County is in the Bureau of Land Management’s jurisdiction and is zero percent contained.

Structures are threatened. There are no evacuations. Cause is undetermined.

There are 40 personnel fighting the wildland fire.

