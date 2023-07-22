Rocky Fire in Tooele County 100% contained, grew to 1,300 acres

UPDATE — On Saturday, the fire grew to 1,300 acres and is 100% contained, according to Utah Fire Info. Firefighters improved the containment lines and mopped up the remaining hot spots.

The #RockyFire in Tooele County is now 100% contained, with an updated acreage of 1,300 acres. Today, firefighters are utilizing engines and a dozer to improve containment lines, and mop-up hot spots within the fire perimeter. #blmwddks pic.twitter.com/dUZKlmVejf — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 22, 2023

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire in Tooele County is estimated to have burned more than 1,000 acres of brush late Friday evening, according to Utah Fire Info.

The Rocky Fire, near Ibapah, in Tooele County is in the Bureau of Land Management’s jurisdiction and is zero percent contained.

Structures are threatened. There are no evacuations. Cause is undetermined.

There are 40 personnel fighting the wildland fire.

#RockyFire near Ibapah, in Tooele County, is estimated 600 acres, jurisdiction @BLMUtah. Structures threatened, no evacuations. Contact West Desert BLM office for more info. pic.twitter.com/oDACpS1kDH — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 22, 2023