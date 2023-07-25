UTAH FIREWATCH
CRIME

Utah County road rage victims share dramatic video of man punching their car

Jul 24, 2023, 6:40 PM | Updated: 6:52 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County man is facing multiple charges of road rage and reckless driving after following a group of friends and punching their car during Pioneer Day weekend.

Savy McEwan told KSL TV they were heading to dinner when they noticed a red Jetta following them on Interstate 15 in Utah County.

“This red Jetta started following us, and we were just trying to get out of their way,” McEwan recalled. “We thought they were trying to race us.

She said she couldn’t pinpoint what provoked the drive but claimed the driver followed them for about four and a half miles.

“We got out of the way and realized he was still following us, and that’s kind of when this was not something normal,” McEwan said.

McEwan’s friend, who wished to remain anonymous, said she stayed on the phone with police for their own safety. They started to record the interaction of the Jetta following them on their phones.

“That’s when I started recording because I wanted to get his plates. I didn’t think anything was going to happen,” McEwan’s friend said.

The group pulled off on Exit 260 in Springville and stopped at a red light. That’s when the Jetta’s driver got out of his car and punched the car window.

“I think he was saying, ‘Get out of the car!’ and swearing,” McEwan said.

 

McEwan said she is grateful her boyfriend, who was behind the wheel, locked their doors.

“I was worried he was going to pull him out of the car and beat him or something,” she said. “My heart was racing.

In the video, the driver walked back to his car and had a heated exchange with his passenger. The Jetta eventually passes them, giving the group a perfect shot of the license plate.

“He just wanted to attack us for some reason,” McEwan said.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office later identified the driver as 28-year-old Skyler Johnston. He was found and arrested in Spanish Fork.

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnston had a meth pipe in his car and meth in his pocket. Police also found an open container of alcohol in this car. McEwan said she and her friends had suspicions he was under the influence.

She said this experience has made her think twice about how safe Utah’s roads can be.

“I need to get a gun,” McEwan said. “I need to make sure my doors are always locked at times.”

She and her friends are glad they aren’t injured, and this driver is no longer on the road.

“We did make it to dinner and told our waiter all about it,” she said.

Johnston was booked into the Utah County Jail for multiple charges, including driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving.

