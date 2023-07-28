UTAH FIREWATCH
WILDFIRES

Multiple Utah fires burning near Nevada border

Jul 28, 2023, 12:51 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm

Fire burns 20 miles north of Wendover on east slope of Pilot Range. (@UtahFireInfo/X)...

Fire burns 20 miles north of Wendover on east slope of Pilot Range. (@UtahFireInfo/X)

(@UtahFireInfo/X)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews are responding to two fires burning on Utah soil near the Nevada border Friday morning. The larger Bettridge Fire, located 20 miles north of Wendover, is currently burning 329 acres and stands at 10% confinement.

Read more: Utah Firewatch 

A crew of over 50 firefighters is working to contain the fire on the east slope of the Pilot Mountain Range. The responders include eight fire engines, one helicopter and two bulldozers. The flames are behaving in a slow, spreading manner. However, there are strong and gusty winds forecasted this afternoon, which may cause concern for firefighters. Crews are busy trying to gain more containment before the wind takes over. Currently, there are no structures threatened.

Further south in Millard County, the Mountain Home Fire sparked Friday and has burned 35 acres. The small fire is actively burning and is fueled by mixed conifers.

Crews have not said what sparked either fire.

