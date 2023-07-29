Wrong-way collision survivor urges drivers to avoid alcohol

KEARNS, Utah —A driver hit in a wrong-way collision earlier in the week urged drivers Friday to keep a close eye out for on-coming traffic while staying sober behind the wheel.

According to Unified Police investigators, the woman driving the other car was critically injured in the crash which happened approximately 2:30 Monday afternoon along 5400 South near 4330 West.

Officers said the woman hit a car while leaving a Rancho Market grocery store and then started driving east on 5400 South before making a u-turn and driving west in the eastbound lanes, ultimately striking the pickup truck driven by Karl Campbell.

“I just figured somebody turned into the wrong lane and then I said, ‘Oh no, they’re not moving,’” Campbell told KSL 5 during an interview Friday. “I couldn’t swerve over or I could have caused another accident and the car behind me was much smaller and they would have suffered a lot more damage than me so I just had to take the hit.”

The Navy veteran said the head-on collision struck “pretty hard,” totaling his pickup and leaving him with injuries to his right arm, left wrist, and neck.

“It’s constant pain, it’s hard to lift,” Campbell said. “(The) doctor told me about six months before my arm gets better.”

According to investigators, the crash was being investigated as a suspected DUI.

A Unified Police spokesperson said Friday evening it would likely be several weeks before toxicology results come back, and potential charges are screened in the case.

Campbell said the woman did not have insurance and he said the situation could have ended even worse for someone else.

“A smaller car would have sustained some serious injuries if they hadn’t have hit me,” he said.

As Campbell recovered from his injuries, he urged other drivers to be cautious on the road and not get behind the wheel intoxicated.

“Watch out for those wrong-way drivers,” Campbell said. “Something like this happens when you don’t expect it.”