UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTHY MIND MATTERS

Family pushes for suicide prevention in face of difficult tragedy

Aug 2, 2023, 7:07 PM

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

MANTUA, Utah — A Cache Valley family is trying to spread the word about help for suicide prevention and bring some positive change from their own horrible tragedy.

It’s the family of a man who shot and killed his wife before taking his own life.

His family will take part in a walk to prevent suicide here in Mantua. They wish he would have come to them or someone else before things got so bad.

They want others to know help is out there.

No one in this story is trying to make excuses for Dustin Preece but they are still hurting for what he did.

Dustin’s mother Dawn Wilson said, “And I feel like I’m lost without my son.”

His sister Lynze Preece said it was not the Dustin they knew.

 

Dustin Preece

Dustin Preece. (Preece family)

“I mean, I grew up with him and he was completely opposite all of this,” Preece said.

In June Preece shot and killed his wife, Heather, before turning the gun on himself. Their teenage daughter later made the discovery.

Wilson said she also learned after talking with deputies that suicidal threats and attempts number close to one a day in Cache County.

“You have to think of your other family members,” Wilson said. “What’s going to happen after you’re gone? Who has to live through the tragedy?”

They want to get the message to others and get help before things get truly bad.

Lt. Doyle Peck with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said suicide-related calls have been way up since 2019 with well over 330 in 2022 and nearly 200 so far this year.

“We would always say ‘One suicide is one too many,’” Peck said. “It’s not getting better right now. We do know there’s a lot of resources out there, which is what I always try to tell people.”

 

988 Crisis hotline

(KSL TV)

That’s the kind of message these grieving family members want to get out. They’re making up t-shirts with the 988 suicide prevention hotline.

Wilson said, “We can’t have any more suicides. We just can’t.”

Preece added, “People just need to be kind and respectful with one another because you never know what somebody’s got going on.”

They can’t help but wonder that if Dustin would have gotten help, maybe two more people would be alive today.

The Preece family is also considering whether to start a foundation to provide scholarships for those looking into mental health careers.

That walk to prevent suicide is set for September 16 in Mantua.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-33888)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Other community-based resources

Center for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and response for employers.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Healthy Mind Matters

Kaden Smiling...

Aley Davis and Ken Fall, KSL TV

Improved diagnostics, treatments increase autism diagnoses in Utah minorities

For years, research found white children had the highest rates of autism, but, for the first time, diagnoses among historically under-served populations in Utah are now comparable with white children.

7 days ago

988 Crisis hotline...

Shelby Lofton

Despite reports of unanswered calls, many Utahns get help through 988

Almost 9% of calls made to 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline in Utah, went unanswered according to data from April and May of this year.

9 days ago

Mother with baby...

Aley Davis, Keri Wilcox, Ken Fall

Utah mom says mothers need to reach out for help with depression, anxiety

About 15 to 20 percent of women experience more severe symptoms of depression or anxiety during or after pregnancy than the average woman.

1 month ago

Fredricksens at Warrior Rizen Ranch...

Mike Anderson

Utah Ranch helps veteran families recover and reconnect

A military family in Morgan County is helping veteran families from around the country recover and reconnect after enduring PTSD, and injuries while in a war zone.

2 months ago

gun on a desk, magazine out, with bullets...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

Gun deaths hit record high in the US; most in Utah are suicides  

Gun deaths in the United States hit a record high in the first year of the pandemic. Now a new report shows they climbed even higher in 2021.  

2 months ago

Mike Berg, former police chief of Parowan, has been in law enforcement for 16 years. He’s picture...

Ashley Moser, Aley Davis and Emiley Dewey

The Quiet Crisis: How first responders will help fill the trauma-informed therapy gap

Tens of thousands of first responders put their life and emotional wellbeing on the line every day in Utah. But who cares for them when their own mental wellbeing is on the line?

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Family pushes for suicide prevention in face of difficult tragedy