UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘Fishy’ mystery: Utah family discovers 16 dead fish in their backyard

Aug 4, 2023, 2:51 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Davis County — It’s a mystery that literally came out of the blue in Davis County—more than a dozen dead fish that somehow found themselves in a man’s backyard and on the roof of his shed.

Clark Jones said he initially thought Wednesday’s powerful thunderstorms—which featured high winds and copious amounts of rain—perhaps had something to do with the 16 fish his family discovered Thursday morning.

“I knew it was going to be a big rain but I had no idea it was going to be, you know, biblical proportions,” Jones quipped during an interview with KSL TV. “I ended up sending an email to KSL Weather to see if maybe there was a funnel cloud or water spout.”

KSL 5 meteorologist Kevin Eubank said that could be a possible explanation but he also believed it was unlikely.

“We didn’t have a tornado,” Eubank said. “We didn’t have that type of a lifting event last night in that area that would be a likely cause to lift and distribute something like a fish.”

Jones said there were also no bodies of water nearby that could have washed the fish into the yard and that certainly wouldn’t have explained the two fish on the roof of the shed.

After reviewing photos taken by Jones’ family, biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they believed the fish were either carp or even a species of koi or goldfish from someone’s private pond.

According to a spokesperson, the biologists believed it was possible birds like pelicans, herons or cormorants could have caught them and then dropped them in the wind and storm event.

“There have been instances where animals that transport something get shocked by lightning,” Eubank added. “They do—they drop things that they’d picked up.”

Still, Eubank questioned how all the fish would have wound up in one particular yard and not spread further across the area.

When a KSL TV crew knocked the doors of multiple neighbors Thursday, nobody else had discovered dead fish on their properties.

“I’ve never seen anything but water fall out of the sky,” Jones said. “(I’m) still trying to figure out how they got here.”

Jones also acknowledged the possibility of a prank, but based on the size and the configuration of his backyard, he said neighbors or any other pranksters would have had to “catapult” the fish into his backyard.

He hoped he would eventually be able to come up with answers or an explanation for what happened.

“To me, it speaks to either a funnel cloud or maybe a flock of birds decided to purge themselves in my backyard,” Jones said. “People have been praying for rain. We got rain and fertilizer.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Beck Street crash scene...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

3 longtime members of Utah’s construction industry killed in Beck Street Tesla crash

Three men heavily involved in the Utah construction industry have been identified as the victims of fiery crash on Beck Street a week ago that killed all three.

16 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Karah Brackin

Draper family cleans up home filled with mud after storm came blasting through basement

Draper is recovering from an intense rainstorm that left the city flooded with multiple street closures, a sinkhole, and mudslides.

16 hours ago

(Courtesy: Chip Cookies)...

Eliza Pace

Chip cookies to be delivered by drone

Chip lovers can now get their cookies delivered from the heavens.

16 hours ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Former Utah professor, police officer arrested in child pornography investigation

A former professor in Utah and longtime police officer was arrested Thursday and accused of possessing child pornography.

16 hours ago

Follow @jellis9Like us on Facebook...

Josh Ellis

4 teens injured after car crashes down 100-foot ravine in Payson Canyon

One girl was seriously hurt while three others were injured when a car crashed in Payson Canyon early Friday morning.

16 hours ago

(Draper City)...

Josh Ellis

Draper declares state of emergency as torrential rain slams northern Utah

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Salt Lake Valley, leaving several Draper roads damaged and causing flooding and safety concerns Thursday night.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

‘Fishy’ mystery: Utah family discovers 16 dead fish in their backyard