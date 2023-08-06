‘Big laugh, big personality’: Friends remember Hurricane man shot, killed

HURRICANE, Utah — A man with a big heart and a big personality, that’s how friends are describing the Hurricane man who was shot and killed late Friday night.

Hurricane police identified the victim as 41-year-old Sean Moore. Moore was a lot of things to many people, but to a group of young girls on the Hurricane Hustle softball team, he was a coach, according to Matt Hairschi.

“He wasn’t the X’s and O’s coach, he was the people coach,” said Hairschi, who coached alongside Moore. “He was the person that lift you up when you needed it.”

According to a GoFundMe* page, Moore was enjoying a night of karaoke on Friday. That night, court documents state that 55-year-old Bryan Hill was acting “belligerent and escalating in anger” at the Eagles Lodge on 495 East and 800 North.

Moore stepped in to get Hill out of the business, and moments later, he was shot and killed, according to police.

“The saddest part about this whole thing is he was trying to be a peacemaker,” Hairschi said. “He was just trying to make sure everybody had a good evening. That’s what he did. He was just wanted everybody to be happy.”

Hairschi said the Hurricane Hustle will begin its next season in September. While it won’t be the same, Moore’s memory will live on, off and on the diamond.

“It’s not about the wins and the losses. It’s about the people, helping these young girls become better people. I think that’s what Sean Moore is going to help us remember,” Hairschi said.

Hill was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on several charges, including murder. Investigators ask he be held without bond.

Donations for funeral expenses are being accepted through GoFundMe*. The funeral for Moore will be on Saturday morning, with a viewing Friday day night.

