Layton police search for alleged wallet thief who stole from victim’s purse

LAYTON, Utah — The Layton City Police Department reminds people that wallet thefts can quickly happen without the victims noticing.

On July 30, Layton police asked the public to help them identify a woman who allegedly stole a wallet from a Winco customer’s purse while she was checking out.

A few days later, police released surveillance video of the alleged theft showing the suspect picking up a plastic bag from the checkout stand and grabbing the wallet from the victim’s purse.

“It shows how quickly this type of thing can happen,” the police Facebook post stated. “The woman wearing sunglasses brazenly takes a wallet out of the victim’s purse and walks away.”

Layton PD asks anyone with information to contact them at 801-497-8300 and reference Incident number 23-19915.