UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Layton police search for alleged wallet thief who stole from victim’s purse

Aug 6, 2023, 6:20 PM

The alleged thief taking a from the victim's purse. (Layton City Police)...

The alleged thief taking a from the victim's purse. (Layton City Police)

(Layton City Police)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

LAYTON, Utah — The Layton City Police Department reminds people that wallet thefts can quickly happen without the victims noticing.

On July 30, Layton police asked the public to help them identify a woman who allegedly stole a wallet from a Winco customer’s purse while she was checking out.

A few days later, police released surveillance video of the alleged theft showing the suspect picking up a plastic bag from the checkout stand and grabbing the wallet from the victim’s purse.

“It shows how quickly this type of thing can happen,” the police Facebook post stated. “The woman wearing sunglasses brazenly takes a wallet out of the victim’s purse and walks away.”

Layton PD asks anyone with information to contact them at 801-497-8300 and reference Incident number 23-19915.

The alleged suspect in the wallet theft. (Layton City Police) The alleged suspect in the wallet theft. (Layton City Police)

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

41-year-old Sean Moore with his child. (Courtesy: Matt Hairschi)...

Brianna Chavez

‘Big laugh, big personality’: Friends remember Hurricane man shot, killed

HURRICANE, Utah — A man with a big heart and a big personality, that’s how friends are describing the Hurricane man who was shot and killed late Friday night. Hurricane police identified the victim as 41-year-old Sean Moore. Moore was a lot of things to many people, but to a group of young girls on […]

18 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: People gather around and cheer for Kai Cenat (C) as members of the ...

Associated Press

Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC

Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City.

2 days ago

A man was arrested early Saturday and accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man late Friday...

Ashley Fredde, Brian West, KSL.com and Eliza Pace, KSL TV

One dead, one in custody in shooting at Eagles Lodge

A Hurricane man was arrested early Saturday and accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man late Friday.

2 days ago

Nathanael Holzapfel...

Daniella Rivera, Annie Knox & Keira Fairmont

Utah judge overrides probation plea deal, sentences entrepreneur to prison

A “gifted swindler,” and “dangerous predator” – words women used to describe a Utah entrepreneur during his sentencing hearing Friday.

3 days ago

image of a courtroom and gavel...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley man and 16-year-old arrested in July shootout in Tooele

A West Valley man was charged Friday with exchanging shots with a teen boy during a suspected gang-related shootout in July in Tooele.

3 days ago

The Myers family...

Brianna Chavez

‘I thought they had her’: Scammers impersonate Millcreek woman’s daughter

Phone scammers have become more elaborate when they try to impersonate relatives of their victims, law enforcement said.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Layton police search for alleged wallet thief who stole from victim’s purse