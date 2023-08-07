Historic Black church vandalized, SLC police investigating as ‘potential bias crime’

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah’s oldest predominately Black churches was vandalized as church signs were torn down and suspected hate speech was painted on the sidewalk.

On Sunday afternoon, Salt Lake City police said they were called to the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church to investigate vandalism and a potential bias crime.

“Church members discovered a sign displaying their future renovation plans for the church had been torn down and damaged,” the SLC PD press release stated.



SLC PD officers found a message written on the sidewalk in front of the church. KSL TV found the message reading, “Stay off my block, you are not welcome, no cheats and liars here, (expletive) you.”

Police said the message was written on the sidewalk last week but was not reported.

According to the AME Church website, the church was established before Utah was admitted to the Union in 1896, making it over 125 years old.

“Trinity has been recognized as one of 14 centennial churches by the Utah Statehood Centennial Commission. That means the Salt Lake church, estimated to be anywhere from 127 to 131 years old, was established before Utah was admitted to the Union in 1896 as the 45th state. Trinity is the only black congregation to receive that recognition,” according to the church’s website.

SLC PD said they have no suspect information and are investigating the vandalism as a “potential bias crime.”