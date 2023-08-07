UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Historic Black church vandalized, SLC police investigating as ‘potential bias crime’

Aug 6, 2023, 8:07 PM

Outside of Trinity African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. (KSL TV)...

Outside of Trinity African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah’s oldest predominately Black churches was vandalized as church signs were torn down and suspected hate speech was painted on the sidewalk.

On Sunday afternoon, Salt Lake City police said they were called to the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church to investigate vandalism and a potential bias crime.

“Church members discovered a sign displaying their future renovation plans for the church had been torn down and damaged,” the SLC PD press release stated.


SLC PD officers found a message written on the sidewalk in front of the church. KSL TV found the message reading, “Stay off my block, you are not welcome, no cheats and liars here, (expletive) you.”

Police said the message was written on the sidewalk last week but was not reported.

The vandalism of the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. (KSL TV) The vandalism of the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. (KSL TV) The vandalism of the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. (KSL TV)

According to the AME Church website, the church was established before Utah was admitted to the Union in 1896, making it over 125 years old.

“Trinity has been recognized as one of 14 centennial churches by the Utah Statehood Centennial Commission. That means the Salt Lake church, estimated to be anywhere from 127 to 131 years old, was established before Utah was admitted to the Union in 1896 as the 45th state. Trinity is the only black congregation to receive that recognition,” according to the church’s website.

SLC PD said they have no suspect information and are investigating the vandalism as a “potential bias crime.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE: Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake...

Michael Houck

Man arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a 14-year-old during argument, police say

Bystanders held a man down after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman's son and grandchildren Saturday night.

20 hours ago

Taylorsvillle Police car responding to a roll over crash on 110622....

Associated Press

Shooting kills 2 men and a woman, wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says

Police in Washington, D.C., say a shooting on a street in the nation’s capital left three people dead and two others hospitalized.

20 hours ago

The alleged thief taking a from the victim's purse. (Layton City Police)...

Michael Houck

Layton police search for alleged wallet thief who stole from victim’s purse

Layton police are reminding people that wallet thefts can quickly happen without the victims noticing after an alleged wallet theft at a Winco.

20 hours ago

41-year-old Sean Moore with his child. (Courtesy: Matt Hairschi)...

Brianna Chavez

‘Big laugh, big personality’: Friends remember Hurricane man shot, killed

HURRICANE, Utah — A man with a big heart and a big personality, that’s how friends are describing the Hurricane man who was shot and killed late Friday night. Hurricane police identified the victim as 41-year-old Sean Moore. Moore was a lot of things to many people, but to a group of young girls on […]

20 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: People gather around and cheer for Kai Cenat (C) as members of the ...

Associated Press

Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC

Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City.

2 days ago

A man was arrested early Saturday and accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man late Friday...

Ashley Fredde, Brian West, KSL.com and Eliza Pace, KSL TV

One dead, one in custody in shooting at Eagles Lodge

A Hurricane man was arrested early Saturday and accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man late Friday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Historic Black church vandalized, SLC police investigating as ‘potential bias crime’