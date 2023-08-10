Utahns react as President Biden arrives in Salt Lake City

UTAH FIREWATCH
Aug 9, 2023, 9:13 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

BY DAN RASCON


SALT LAKE CITY — People lined the streets of Salt lake City to get a chance to see the President of the United States as his huge motorcade made its way from the airport to the Hotel Monaco along 200 South and Main Street.

It was a very lively scene as dozens of officers, patrol cars, White House security and even construction equipment lined the area.

A first time event and possibly once in a lifetime experience for many.

“The whole thing is awesome,” Roger Miller said as he captured it all on his cell phone. “I love kind of the whole operational and logistical stuff of all this so it’s always been a dream of mind to see a POTUS escort and awesome to see it right where I work.”

“It’s pretty cool I think that rarely happens in the state of Utah,” Chelsea Keefer said.

Most here had no idea President Biden was arriving when he did.

“I saw the president which was so exciting we weren’t expecting it at all we just went out for a walk,” Erin Smyth said.

It was definitely an experience, bartender Kyle Langfoss will never forget. He works at the Homecoming Southern Kitchen restaurant which is right next to Hotel Monaco and had a front row seat to all the action.

“Saw a lot of vehicles man and a lot of really nice limo’s,” he said. “I just saw the back of his head. I had no idea I was in for that today.”

