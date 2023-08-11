UTAH FIREWATCH
Utah County checkpoint helps parents install car seats correctly

Aug 10, 2023, 7:09 PM

Car seats...

Installing car seats can be surprisingly difficult. Checkpoints show parents the correct way to latch it in. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY KATIJA STJEPOVIC


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — While it may sound and look simple, turns out that installing a car seat can be confusing and sometimes challenging.

“Car seats can be tough for a lot of parents and it’s not that parents are dumb, they don’t know what they’re doing, it’s just the car seats are tricky,” Marla Brannum from the Injury Prevention Program said.

The majority of the seeds checked in Utah County had errors. Around 97% of checks found at least one flaw in securing the car seat correctly. 

Brannum said, “We do see them where they’re frequently too loose or they’re not locked in or they’re locked in using both the lower anchor method, which a lot of people know as latch and the seat belt with it, which is not safe to use on most seats.”

Certified technicians were able to help parents get their car seats to fit and function just right at Thursday’s checkpoint.

Even if you think you have it right technicians welcome anyone to stop by for a double-check.

“We’re going to walk them through this stage that they’re at, but we’re also going to help them with the next step and help them understand what they need to do next,” Brannum said.

Click here to schedule an appointment for a car seat checkpoint.

