Family of little boy killed in boating accident releases statement of ‘goodbye’

ECHO RESERVOIR, Utah — The grief-stricken family of a 3-year-old Utah boy who was killed in a boating accident Sunday released a statement Monday, mourning the loss of Walter Greer.

We are devastated to be saying goodbye to our darling Walter so unexpectedly. Walter was an absolute joy who loved Spiderman, trains, trucks and his red boots. We are so blessed to have Walter as a forever part of our family. He is so loved and we hold his memory close until we meet again. — The Greer Family

Walter was with his family on a boat in Echo Reservoir when he fell from the boat and was struck by a propeller. Rangers responded to the medical emergency, but were unable to save his life.

Police don’t suspect foul play and said it was an “unfortunate and tragic accident.”