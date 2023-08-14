UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family of little boy killed in boating accident releases statement of ‘goodbye’

Aug 14, 2023, 1:21 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

Boy smiling on counter...

Walter Greer (Greer Family)

(Greer Family)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

ECHO RESERVOIR, Utah —  The grief-stricken family of a 3-year-old Utah boy who was killed in a boating accident Sunday released a statement Monday, mourning the loss of Walter Greer.

We are devastated to be saying goodbye to our darling Walter so unexpectedly. Walter was an absolute joy who loved Spiderman, trains, trucks and his red boots. We are so blessed to have Walter as a forever part of our family. He is so loved and we hold his memory close until we meet again. — The Greer Family 

Walter was with his family on a boat in Echo Reservoir when he fell from the boat and was struck by a propeller. Rangers responded to the medical emergency, but were unable to save his life.

Police don’t suspect foul play and said it was an “unfortunate and tragic accident.”

Walter Greer (Greer Family) Walter Greer, who died in a boating accident on Aug. 13, 2023. (Greer family) Walter Greer, who died in a boating accident Aug. 13, 2023, with his sisters. (Greer family) Walter Greer, who died in a boating accident Aug. 13, 2023, with his sisters. (Greer family) Walter Greer, who died in a boating accident Aug. 13, 2023, with a birthday cake. His family said he loved Spider-Man. (Greer family)

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Construction crews painting new lines on Interstate 15. ( KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin and Mary Culbertson

UDOT project to spend $6 million annually on freeway traffic lines

Gov. Spencer Cox and UDOT are embarking on a project called The Enhanced Freeway Striping Project to reconstruct the traffic lane lines on Utah freeways. They will attribute 6 million dollars annually to the project.

14 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

How to help kids cope with anxiety

The start of a school year can be an exciting time for kids, but some may feel a little anxious about it. Here's how to help.

14 hours ago

One of three surviving Navajo Code Talkers, Peter McDonald, broke ground on the Navajo Nation Code ...

Eliza Pace

Monday is Navajo Code Talkers Day, here’s what that means

Monday, Aug. 14 is Navajo Code Talkers Day, celebrating the Navajo Nation members that served in World War II by transmitting messages in code.

14 hours ago

A woman and her children play in the Virgin River on June 10, 2022. The Washington County Water Con...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Here’s how Washington County plans to meet a growing demand for water

ST. GEORGE — An influx of people to a region can be closely tied to increased water demand, regardless of whether there’s supply in place to meet that demand. This is undoubtedly true for Washington County, one of the fastest-growing areas in Utah and the nation. A 2022 report from the U.S. Census Bureau said […]

14 hours ago

Eric Casper on set...

Peter Rosen

Utah filmmaker highlights neurodivergent talent through ‘Thunderfeather’ organization

A Utah filmmaker is trying to create opportunities for people who are neurodivergent, in the movies.

2 days ago

Echo State Park (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

3-year-old killed after falling off boat, being hit by propeller at Echo Reservoir

A boy was killed after falling off a boat and being struck by a propeller at Echo Reservoir Sunday afternoon. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Family of little boy killed in boating accident releases statement of ‘goodbye’