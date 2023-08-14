UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Utah-based ‘fake doctor’ arrested after three-year manhunt

Aug 14, 2023, 4:03 PM | Updated: 4:40 pm

Gordon Hunter Pedersen as seen on his YouTube channel, promoting his allegedly fake product "Silve...

Gordon Hunter Pedersen as seen on his YouTube channel, promoting his allegedly fake product "Silver Solution". (YouTube)

(YouTube)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LINDON, Utah — A three year search came to an end after a 63-year-old fugitive was caught on gas station surveillance camera. The Utah District Attorney’s office said he failed to appear in federal court for claiming to be a doctor and selling alleged fake COVID-19 medication on the internet.

At the beginning of COVID-19 in 2020, Gordon Hunter Pedersen of Cedar Hills posed as a board certified “Anti-Aging Medical Doctor”. He falsely claimed a PhD in immunology and a PhD in Naturopathic Medicine and sold a medication called  “structural alkaline silver” or “silver solution” through the website My Doctor Suggests.

The site was shown through bank records to jump by 400% in revenue from January to April in 2020 — approximately $2 million in that time frame.

“[The drug] resonates, or vibrates, at a frequency that destroys the membrane of the virus, making the virus incapable of attaching to any healthy cell or to infect you in any way,” said Pedersen on his YouTube channel where he appeared in a white lab coat with a monogrammed “Dr. Gordon Pedersen”.

A search warrant was served for Pederson’s house on April 28, 2020 where he was interviewed by federal agents. Pederson told them that his drug did destroy the COVID-19 virus but admitted that he had exaggerated his credentials in product advertisements.

On July 23, 2020 Pedersen was indicted by a federal grand jury for Mail Fraud, Wire Fraud, Felony Introduction of Misbranded Drugs into Interstate Commerce with Intent to Defraud and Mislead. The indictment was delivered to his address.

In August, after Pederson hadn’t appeared at his court dates, Judge Bennett issued a warrant for his arrest.

Pedersen continued to flee and further sent the Court his own citizen-type filings to meddle with the situation. His location at the time of the filings was unknown. He claimed in the docket entries that he was “not any kind of U.S. citizen” and instead a “corporate entity”.

Initial reports suggested that Pederson might have been located in a log cabin somewhere in Utah or Wyoming. Early in the investigation, Pedersen’s wife, Julia Currey was interviewed and told the deputies she didn’t know where her husband was. The DA’s office stated that she further told them “[his lawyers and friends] were taking care of Gordon.”

On July 5, 2023, Special Agent Paul Parkinson noticed the garage door was open at Pedersen’s known address. A red sedan exited the garage and Parkinson followed. Upon running the license plate, he determined the car was a rental in Currey’s name. Parkinson followed the car to a gas station in Lindon, Utah where Pedersen got out of the car.

Surveillance cameras would later show Pedersen purchasing fuel and a beverage with cash. He was later taken into custody.

Gordon Hunter Pedersen as observed by surveillance camera at the Lindon gas station. (FDA-OCI)

Because of his failure to appear in court for such an extended time, Pedersen has been deemed a flight-risk. Authorities are also concerned he might present a danger to his community, and therefore he is being held in custody until his pending Civil Case. He’s scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 1:30 p.m at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt lake City.

In 2021, the Attorney General established a COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to pursue and combat fraud cases like Pedersen’s because of the growing issue.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Downed tree in front of a forested mountain...

Associated Press

Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial in Montana

A Montana judge on Monday sided with young environmental activists who said state agencies were violating their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment by permitting fossil fuel development without considering its effect on the climate.

17 hours ago

Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a raid by...

John Hanna and Margery A. Beck, Associated Press

Kansas police force sparks a firestorm after raiding a newspaper and publisher’s home

A small central Kansas police department is facing a torrent of criticism after it raided the offices of a local newspaper and the home of its publisher and owner.

2 days ago

Barricades are seen near the Fulton County courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The sherif...

Zachary Cohen and Sara Murray, CNN

Georgia prosecutors have messages showing Trump’s team is behind voting system breach

Prosecutors say they have possession of text messages and emails directly connecting members of Donald Trump’s legal team to the early January 2021 voting system breach in Coffee County, sources tell CNN.

2 days ago

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023, in New...

Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail, says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sent to jail after a bail hearing in New York City.

3 days ago

Linden Cameron...

Shara Park

Family frustrated after DA declines to file charges against officer who shot teen

The family of Linden Cameron voiced frustration Friday with District Attorney Sim Gill’s decision to not file charges against the officer who fired 11 shots, hitting Linden 9 times.

4 days ago

Linden Cameron, 13, lies on the ground after being shot by a Salt Lake police officer on Sept. 4, 2...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

13-year-old with autism should never have been shot, but officer won’t face charges, DA says

A Salt Lake police officer was not legally justified when he shot a 13-year-old boy multiple times while the boy was having a mental health crisis and running away from police in 2020, investigators announced Friday.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah-based ‘fake doctor’ arrested after three-year manhunt