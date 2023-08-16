Police: Man in custody after causing Cedar High School to go on ‘secure’

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar High School was placed on a “secure*” after a man walked into the school, police say.

Cedar City police Sgt. Ludlow told KSL TV that Cedar City SWAT teams were called to the high school at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Ludlow said the suspect, Devin Stringhamm, walked into the school and made comments to a secretary. He said the school was placed on a secure and they started to search the building.

Ludlow said Stringhamm was arrested and did not resist them. Stringhamm was on probation and was placed in the Adult Probation and Parole hold.

Police reported no weapons or injuries during this arrest.

Ludlow did not say what Stringhamm said to the secretary to cause a secure but will provide more details when they are available.

*AUTHOR’S NOTE: The Cedar City Police Department asked KSL TV to call this incident a “secure” and not a “lockout” due to updated terminology being used by some Utah school districts. The infographic police gave KSL TV referenced a “secure” will be implemented when nearby “criminal activity, civil unrest, a wild animal, or other exterior disruption” happens near the school.