Over 7,000 customers in Summit, Wasatch County are without power

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power reports that thousands of Summit County and Wasatch County customers are without power.

According to the RMP, the outage affects 7279 customers in Hideout, Wasatch County, Park City, and Summit County.

We know of an outage impacting 7279 customers in Hideout, Wasatch County, Park City and Summit County, Utah. The cause of the outage is unknown. The estimated restoration time is 4:30 am on 8/17/23. To report your outage, text OUT to 759677 or visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1. pic.twitter.com/SeovmxGOYD — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) August 16, 2023

RMP did not report the cause of the outage and expects power to be restored by 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

For more information and ongoing updates, visit the RMP website.