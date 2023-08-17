On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Mortgage rates soar to their highest level in 21 years

Aug 17, 2023, 12:58 PM

Mortgage rates...

Utah home construction shown on August 10, 2023. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ANNA BAHNEY, CNN


CNN

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — US mortgage rates soared this week, rising to their highest level in 21 years.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.09% in the week ending August 17, up from 6.96% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 5.13%.

Rates have been above 6.5% since the end of May and climbing higher since mid-July. The last time rates were over 7% was in November of last year when they hit 7.08%. This week’s average rate is the highest the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage has been since April 2002 when it was 7.13%.

Mortgage rates have spiked during the Federal Reserve’s historic rate-hiking campaign sending home affordability to its lowest level in several decades. Buying a home is more expensive because of the added cost of financing the mortgage, and homeowners who previously locked in lower rates are reluctant to sell. The combination of low inventory and high costs has squeezed would-be homebuyers, sending home sales about 20% lower than a year ago.

Higher mortgage rates are not only making homes less affordable for buyers but they’re also resulting in fewer homes on the market.

“New listings are at a record low for this time of year as existing homeowners hold onto their low mortgage rates and delay selling and subsequently buying,” according to the Utah Association of Realtors.

The association’s June report showed that new listings were down nearly 30% compared to one year ago. Closed transactions also fell by more than 21% during the same timeframe.

“The U.S. housing market remains cooler than usual for this time of year due to a combination of low inventory and higher borrowing costs, which have restricted market activity going into the summer homebuying season,” the report said.

“The economy continues to do better than expected and the 10-year Treasury yield has moved up, causing mortgage rates to climb,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Demand has been impacted by affordability headwinds, but low inventory remains the root cause of stalling home sales.”

Utah home prices fall after nearly 11 years of increases

The average mortgage rate is based on mortgage applications that Freddie Mac receives from thousands of lenders across the country. The survey includes only borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit.

Inflation concerns remain

The rising average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate loan is mirroring the trend of 10-year treasury yields, which recently hit their highest level since the summer of 2007.

Treasuries moved higher as investors reacted to the release of the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes on Wednesday, which said members are worried that inflation will linger longer than expected at an elevated level, said George Ratiu, Chief Economist at Keeping Current Matters, a real estate market insights and content company.

“Coming out of a three-year pandemic, the economy continues to expand, boosted by solid consumer spending and business investment,” said Ratiu. “For most Americans, the economic growth means job security and better paychecks.”

The downside, however, he said, to the strong wage gains is that the Fed remains hawkish on the outlook for taming inflation this year.

“With the view of the late 1970s’ twin inflation peaks firmly in its monetary lens, the central bank remains determined to bring price growth to the 2.0% target,” he said. “Measures of core inflation are still north of 4.0%, which means that additional rate hikes are on the Fed’s monetary agenda.”

While the Fed does not set the interest rates that borrowers pay on mortgages directly, its actions influence them. Mortgage rates tend to track the yield on 10-year US Treasuries, which move based on a combination of anticipation about the Fed’s actions, what the Fed actually does and investors’ reactions. When Treasury yields go up, so do mortgage rates; when they go down, mortgage rates tend to follow.

“Despite still high prices and elevated interest rates, July’s retail sales data showed consumer spending continues to increase solidly as demand is being boosted by high wage growth,” said Jiayi Xu, an economist at Realtor.com.

While this strong economic data might cool worries about an imminent recession, it could give rise to concerns that interest rates might stay elevated for an extended period, she said.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the Fed is moving cautiously to ensure that the effects of earlier rate hikes are fully revealed.

“As a result, the Fed may opt to take another ‘wait-and-see’ strategy in its upcoming meeting, which may help potentially mitigate the recent upward trajectory of mortgage rates,” Xu said.

Rates and home prices expected to stay elevated

With inflation still a concern for the Fed, home buyers can expect borrowing costs to stay elevated, said Ratiu.

The bottom line for home buyers is that it will continue to be difficult to find affordable homes as rising mortgage rates are tacked onto already elevated home prices.

This year home buyers have seen rates rise a whole percentage point from the lowest point of 2023, 6.09% in February, to this week’s 7.09%. Compared to a year ago, rates are nearly 2 percentage points higher.

Today’s mortgage rate is 196 basis points higher than a year ago when rates were 5.13%, which means that for the buyer of a median-priced home, the monthly mortgage payment is 17% higher, according to Ratiu.

More than 90% of homeowners with mortgages currently have a rate of 6% or lower, according to a recent Redfin study, meaning they are staying in their current home, not selling and trading up, which would come with higher borrowing costs. This is making the number of already built homes available to buy extraordinarily low — keeping prices elevated for those looking to buy.

A homeowner who bought a median-priced home with a 20% down payment in January 2022 with a 3.1% mortgage rate is paying about $1,300 a month. That same home at today’s rate would mean a $2,300 monthly mortgage payment, excluding taxes and insurance, Ratiu said.

For current homeowners who decide to sell, high home prices can help ease the blow of higher mortgage rates. “It is not surprising that with equity near an all-time high, over one-in-four buyers is paying all cash for their next home,” Ratiu said.

But unlike existing homeowners who can leverage home equity – which is near an all-time high – to reduce the size of mortgage loans, first-time home buyers are facing much more challenging market conditions.

Plus, with asking rents dipping for two consecutive months, according to Realtor.com, potential first-time home buyers may not feel the same urgency to expedite their home purchase as they did when rents were escalating at a double-digit pace.

“This may result in slower sales churn, but it also provides potential home shoppers with an extended timeframe to carefully consider crucial decisions during the home buying journey,” said Xu.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

computer keyboard...

Matt Gephardt

How you can avoid automated cybercrime created by artificial intelligence

By now you may have heard of ChatGPT, the software that has taken the artificial intelligence world by storm. Well, now from the dark corners of the internet comes its ill-natured and dangerous cousin.

3 days ago

A Dirty Dough sign outside of one of their stores. (KSLTV)...

Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com

Turning up the heat: Crumbl and Dirty Dough both confident in latest court decision

A judge issued a memorandum Friday denying Crumbl's request for a preliminary injunction but ordering Dirty Dough to return Crumbl's trade secret information.

3 days ago

Taylor Swift on StubHub (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Utah woman says ticket reseller charged her $1,300 for mishap when she tried to sell her Taylor Swift tickets

Kate Nielsen was caught between StubHub and a $1.3k fine for listing Taylor Swift tickets with a typo in the date. Get Gephardt helped resolve Nielsen's sticky situation due to the fact that Taylor Swift tickets sell instantaneously.

4 days ago

Counterfeit bill given to Mike Pilarczyk for the sale of a generator. (Courtesy: Mike Pilarczyk)...

Brianna Chavez

‘I feel like I let myself get taken’: Layton man scammed with fake money, urging sellers to be cautious

A Layton man selling a generator was given fake bills used only for film as payment. The counterfeit bills are being investigated to find the alleged scammers.

4 days ago

Nestlé recalled some Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of ...

Eric Levenson, CNN

Nestlé recalls Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to wood chips

Nestlé USA announced a voluntary recall of some Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

5 days ago

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023, in New...

Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail, says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sent to jail after a bail hearing in New York City.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Mortgage rates soar to their highest level in 21 years