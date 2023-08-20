On The Site:
Now 12 cases of E. Coli furthers Lehi investigation

Aug 20, 2023, 1:04 PM | Updated: 1:17 pm

E. Coli water advisory in Lehi, Utah. (KSL TV)...

E. Coli water advisory in Lehi, Utah. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — The count of E. Coli confirmed cases in Utah County from the past two weeks has risen to 12 total cases. The bacteria has been found in irrigation systems and in reservoirs in the area, and the city’s investigation is ongoing — now involving the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On Monday, August 14th, samples were collected from nine pressurized irrigation (PI) water sources and a nearby reservoir. Testing showed that five of the nine PI water sites contained the E. Coli bacteria and it was found in the sediment of the reservoir.

Initial cases of E. Coli were reported at eight, with five hospitalizations. That being said, the City and the CDC advise residents of Utah County to adhere to the following important guidelines:

  • Do not drink irrigation water.
  • Avoid the use of irrigation water in recreational activities. (bounce houses, pools, slip-n-slides, or any other recreational activities)
  • Check for water advisory signs before swimming in nearby reservoirs.
  • Use caution when allowing children to play on lawns or gardens that have been watered with irrigation water. It’s advised to watch the children to be sure their hands that might have touched lawns do not go in their mouths.
  • When tending to lawns or gardens, wear gloves and practice hand hygiene.
  • Exercise caution when consuming uncooked produce from personal gardens that have been watered using irrigation water. Fruits and vegetables like these should be consumed only after being cooked. Simply washing may not eliminate the bacteria.

Signs of E. Coli infection include diarrhea (often bloody), abdominal cramps, nausea, and vomiting. Severe cases can lead to kidney failure, especially among young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems. It is advised to contact a healthcare provider if experiencing any of the above symptoms.

 

 

