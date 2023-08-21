On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Californian store owner allegedly killed over hanging Pride flag, police say

Aug 21, 2023, 3:12 PM | Updated: 3:12 pm

The Pride Flag at the Pride Festival 2022....

The Pride Flag at the Pride Festival 2022.

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ANDY ROSE AND ALISHA EBRAHIMJI, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A Southern California clothing store owner was shot and killed after an argument about a rainbow Pride flag hanging outside her business, police said, as the LGBTQ+ community continues to face violence and threats across America.

Laura Ann “Lauri” Carleton, 66, died from a gunshot wound Friday evening at her store, Mag.Pi, in Cedar Glen, about 80 miles by car east of Los Angeles, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspected shooter also is dead following “a lethal force encounter” with deputies as the suspect ran away after the shooting, authorities said.

“Detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton,” the release said. Investigators haven’t identified the suspect; no deputies were hurt in the encounter.

The attack comes as LGBTQ+ people and their supporters have faced threats and acts of violence alongside “an unprecedented wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in 2023,” according to the Human Rights Campaign.

“LGBTQ+ Americans are living in a state of emergency. The multiplying threats facing millions in our community are not just perceived – they are real, tangible and dangerous,” the group’s president, Kelley Robinson, said in June when it declared a national state of emergency for the community.

Carleton, who did not identify as LGBTQ+, advocated for “everyone in the community,” the organization Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ said in a statement. “She will be truly missed.”

“This is absolutely horrific,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a social media post about the shooting. “This disgusting hate has no place in” California.

 

A community advocate and ‘wonderful friend’

 

Hollywood director Paul Feig paid tribute to Carleton, calling her a wonderful friend.

“We are all devastated for her husband Bort and her family and the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Lauri was such a true ally,” Feig wrote in an Instagram post.

“This intolerance has to end,” he said. “Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realize their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people. Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love.”

Carleton’s boutique sells shoes, clothing, jewelry, vintage items and gifts.

A career in fashion began early in Carleton’s life as she worked in her family’s clothing shop and attended ArtCenter College of Design, a private art university in Pasadena, California, according to the store’s website.

Carleton and her husband were married for 28 years and share “a blended family of nine children,” according to the store’s website. The couple’s interests included traveling, architecture, design, fine art, food and fashion, the site says.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

FILE (Getty Images)...

Associated Press

3 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at a hookah lounge in south Seattle; no word on suspects

Authorities say three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting at a hookah lounge in south Seattle.

2 days ago

This image provided by Denver Police Department shows police body-worn camera video footage of a po...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife, but it was a marker

When Denver police responded to a potential case of domestic violence this month, they say a man reached into a vehicle and then soon after rushed toward a police officer.

7 days ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Police: Man beats 66-year-old with pistol and held him hostage

A man is accused of holding an elderly man hostage in his home for several hours and repeatedly beating him with a pistol, police say. 

7 days ago

A Major Street street sign. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Ballpark business owner worries about increased shootings in the neighborhood

A 17-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting in the Ballpark neighborhood Sunday morning, and it's not the first time gunfire has erupted in this area.

8 days ago

Woman in military gear...

Eliza Pace

Man kills newly-wed wife from Utah, hides her body in drainpipe in Alaska

A man is in custody, accused of killing 21-year-old wife from Utah, and hiding her body in a drainpipe near a trail hours after celebrating his birthday.

8 days ago

The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they...

Michael Houck

FBI says Provo man pointed a revolver at officers during arrest

The FBI reports that the Provo man who allegedly threatened government officials, including President Joe Biden, pointed a revolver at agents during his arrest.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Californian store owner allegedly killed over hanging Pride flag, police say