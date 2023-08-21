On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah officers fill in as ‘dads’ for son of fallen officer, walk him to kindergarten

Aug 21, 2023, 5:32 PM | Updated: 5:43 pm

(South Salt Lake Police Department)...

(South Salt Lake Police Department)

(South Salt Lake Police Department)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — The son of a fallen officer had several police officers walk him to his first day of school Monday as fill-in “dads.”

South Salt Lake Police Officer David P. Romrell was killed in the line of duty during a burglary on Nov. 24, 2018.

According to Danielle Croyle with South Salt Lake Police Department, today was the first time they’d ever done something like that.

“We look at it like, it’s such a sacrifice and you’re protecting and serving those in the community, but now that he’s gone and unable to serve his family, we’re all stepping in to do that,” Croyle said.

Fourteen officers accompanied Romrell’s son, Jackson to his first day of kindergarten.

“Chief (Jack) Carruth has maintained a relationship with Jackson and the Romrell family and supports them in their needs,” Croyle said. “They’re still part of the law enforcement family.”

The officers hope to make it a tradition.

“Obviously it’s an honor to fill the void,” Croyle said. “It’s heartbreaking that they’re feeling the void, but we feel honor in supporting Jackson.”

This year is the fifth anniversary of Romrell’s death. A vigil will be held in his honor in November.

Liz Romrell, his wife, along with a couple of officers will be participating in the Police Unity Tour, an event in Washington D.C. to bring awareness to fallen officers.

To learn more about the tour or make a donation visit the Police Unity Tour website. 

Donations can be received by South Salt Lake Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The remains of Minette Ngalu's family compound. (Courtesy: Minette Ngalu)...

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

How to help Maui families rebuild

A group of Utahns from Maui are asking everyone to ensure we don't forget the families after the fires are extinguished. 

20 hours ago

The Garnder's SUV spray painted with hateful language. (Courtesy: The Gardner Family)...

Shara Park

Vandals target Utah family vehicle with slurs — twice

A Sandy family is feeling shocked and heartbroken after someone spray painted vulgar messages on their son’s vehicle over the weekend.

20 hours ago

The new weapon detectors used by Salt Lake City School District (Scott G. Winterton/ Deseret News)...

Shelby Lofton

Salt Lake City high schools start school year with weapon detectors

Back to school will be slightly different for Salt Lake City high schools as a new anti-gun violence security measure will be implemented. 

20 hours ago

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 3. (E...

Brianna Chavez

Donating good blood will turn into Taylor Swift tickets for a fortunate Utah fan

If you're afraid of needles, you might want to "Shake It Off," if you're a Taylor Swift fan.

20 hours ago

A photo of Great Salt Lake's shoreline near Black Rock Site taken sometime in the 1960s or 1970s. (...

Grant Olsen, KSL.com

Did whales really live in the Great Salt Lake? New film explores the infamous legend

Filmmaker Joseph LeBaron is making a movie based on the legend of whales living in the Great Salt Lake.

20 hours ago

A picture of Davies presenting during a Crossroads show. (Utah State University)...

Peter Rosen

A Crossroads for the planet: A physicist and his wake-up-call of a show

Physicist Robert Davies has been taking his show "The Crossroads Project" to audiences all over the U.S. for years. KSL news explores his brutal perspective and how it translates through art.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah officers fill in as ‘dads’ for son of fallen officer, walk him to kindergarten