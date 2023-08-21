Utah officers fill in as ‘dads’ for son of fallen officer, walk him to kindergarten

SOUTH SALT LAKE — The son of a fallen officer had several police officers walk him to his first day of school Monday as fill-in “dads.”

South Salt Lake Police Officer David P. Romrell was killed in the line of duty during a burglary on Nov. 24, 2018.

According to Danielle Croyle with South Salt Lake Police Department, today was the first time they’d ever done something like that.

“We look at it like, it’s such a sacrifice and you’re protecting and serving those in the community, but now that he’s gone and unable to serve his family, we’re all stepping in to do that,” Croyle said.

Fourteen officers accompanied Romrell’s son, Jackson to his first day of kindergarten.

“Chief (Jack) Carruth has maintained a relationship with Jackson and the Romrell family and supports them in their needs,” Croyle said. “They’re still part of the law enforcement family.”

The officers hope to make it a tradition.

“Obviously it’s an honor to fill the void,” Croyle said. “It’s heartbreaking that they’re feeling the void, but we feel honor in supporting Jackson.”

This year is the fifth anniversary of Romrell’s death. A vigil will be held in his honor in November.

Liz Romrell, his wife, along with a couple of officers will be participating in the Police Unity Tour, an event in Washington D.C. to bring awareness to fallen officers.

To learn more about the tour or make a donation visit the Police Unity Tour website.

Donations can be received by South Salt Lake Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15.