Police: Man shoots at woman and children during alleged road rage near Nephi

Aug 23, 2023, 3:54 PM

(FILE) Police lights at night.

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

JAUB COUNTY, Utah — A man allegedly shot at another driver after tailgating her and flashing his light bar at her Sunday night.

Max Craig Judd, 21, was booked into the Juab County Jail and charged on Monday with four counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, according to court documents.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., a Utah Highway Patrol officer responded to a reckless driving call on Interstate 15 near mile marker 207.


The officer was informed by dispatch that a green Ford Ranger was tailgating the victims and turned on “a light bar” on its roof, according to court documents. The Ford then passed the victims and began brake-checking them and “flipping (them) off and recording (them).”

Dispatch lost contact with the victims, and the officer called them by phone.

While on the phone, the driver said the two cars were getting off the 228 off-ramp, and the Ford ran a stop sign and pulled into a dirt road. The driver began screaming, saying, “he has a gun and is walking towards my vehicle,” according to court documents.

The officer arrived on the scene, found the Ford parked on the dirt road with two people inside, exited their patrol car, pulled out their gun, and commanded the driver, Judd, to leave his car.

Judd was placed into custody without further issue. The woman passenger in the Ford was also placed into police custody.

According to court documents, the police searched Judd’s car and found a handgun in the Ford’s glove box. Police found four handgun casings on the dirt road, two on the passenger side of the Ford and two on its driver side.

The officer returned to their patrol car and contacted the female victim.

According to court documents, the victim said, “The suspect got out of his car, brandishing a gun, and fired it at her multiple times.” She said she drove away and was at a Mona gas station.

Police met the victims at the gas station, reporting three minors were in the car with the female driver when the shooting happened. Police found no bullet holes in the victim’s car, and no one was injured.

