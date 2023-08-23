On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah West Desert town faces educational difficulties with only 27 students K-12

Aug 22, 2023, 6:56 PM

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

WEST DESERT, Utah — As students return to school this fall, one school in the West Desert is celebrating the largest enrollment in years: 27 students.

That first day back is one Mary Westover always looks forward to.

“I am only supposed to be here I think a few days before school starts, and I come the whole month of August to get ready for the first day of school,” she said with a laugh. “I miss them over the summertime.”

It is that type of dedication that makes her commute as a teacher easier to handle.

“It’s a four-hour drive from my home but I don’t mind,” she said. “The drive seems to get shorter over the years.”

Westover teaches at West Desert Elementary in Trout Creek.

It’s about as far from a paved road as you can get in Utah’s West Desert.

She stays in teacher housing Monday-thought-Thursday and goes home for the weekend in West Point.

Audio books and podcasts have become her companion during those long drives.

“We don’t have any choices out here. We don’t have any places where we can go and buy a home or lease a home,” Westover said.

Providing teachers with a home and utilities is just one solution for a school far from everything.

“We have to provide that to get teachers out here for the students,” Gregory Thornock said. “It’s a frontier school and there are very few of those in Utah.”

Thornock is the superintendent of the Tintic School District and says making sure students get a quality education at West Desert has always been a unique challenge.

From music to math and all the other subjects in between, teachers teach it all at West Desert.

(Aubrey Shafer/ KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/ KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/ KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/ KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/ KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/ KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/ KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/ KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/ KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/ KSL TV)

This school year, there is growth.

Between the elementary school and the high school, which is just a few steps apart, there are 27 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

It’s one of the largest student bodies in years.

“There is a dollar amount attached to every student, so that means we get a little more money to invest in the schools here,” said Thornock.

At the high school, students like Gannon Murphy can even take remote college classes.

He was taking a Snow College course when we visited.

Murphy is in his senior this year, and along with his friend, who make up the entire graduating class.

“We’re talking two whole people,” Murphy said.

Even with that small class, Murphy says he doesn’t feel like he is missing anything by being in a rural school.

“It is all I have ever known. All of my learning has been on this campus,” Murphy said. “There is something really charming and quaint about out here. We don’t have to worry about bullying and I don’t know how much of a problem that is out in the cities and such, but everyone here is really good friends.”

Out here, with everyone helping each other, it just works.

“I love it out here,” Westover said. “It’s like little house on the prairie.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

File photo of a car crash...

Katija Stjepovic

UHP looking for drowsy drivers as children head back to school

The third week in August is drowsy driving awareness week in Utah.

19 hours ago

A Utah Transit Authority Blue Line TRAX train in Midvale, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Pellet gun fired at TRAX train, suspect still wanted, police say

UTA said one of its TRAX trains was targeted with a pellet gun, causing delays Tuesday morning.

19 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Getty Images)...

KSL TV

5 steps parents can take to protect their kids online

Parents may be wondering how they can keep their students safe despite the threats they face on social media. These five simple steps will arm parents with the tools they need to protect their family online this year.

19 hours ago

Llobani Fedrico Figueroa (Salt Lake County)...

Mary Culbertson

Alleged Utah drug lord and 27 co-defendants arrested after three years in hiding

A Utah fugitive was arrested after hiding for three years. After being involved in a fatal crash, authorities identified him as the leader of a major drug trafficking organization in Utah.

19 hours ago

Guardsman Pass changing colors last fall...

Carter Williams, KSL.com 

As Utah’s meteorological summer closes on a wet note, what’s in store for fall?

What started as a particularly dry summer in Utah, after a record-breaking snow collection season, has quickly changed over the past few weeks, and that trend could continue into fall, according to a long-range forecast published last week.

19 hours ago

FBI agents mark evidence at the scene of a June 2018 shooting near Randlett on the Uintah and Quray...

Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com

Fort Duchesne man found guilty in 2018 Indian reservation shooting death

A Fort Duchesne man was found guilty of murder in connection with a 2018 shooting death.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah West Desert town faces educational difficulties with only 27 students K-12