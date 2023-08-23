On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Mountain goats gore, kill three dogs in one month on Mount Timpanogos

Aug 22, 2023, 7:38 PM

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

MOUNT TIMPANOGOS, Utah — Hikers have a warning for pet owners after mountain goats killed three dogs in front of their owners in just one month.

Hiker Melissa Willie climbs the mountain several times a year. She said the mountain goats are not known to charge humans, but they will rush toward dogs if they feel provoked.

She said that’s what happened Tuesday to a goldendoodle named Lola.

“I came upon this girl sobbing on top of her dog,” Willie said. “I got closer, and she was just covered in her dog’s blood and she said that the goat had killed it.”

The woman told Willie that her dog was gored by a mountain goat.

“She said the leash had fallen off while she was trekking up there. She comes on this mountain all the time and she wanted to bring her dog, Lola,” Willie said.

She saw her dog approach a mountain goat and seconds later before she could intervene, it was killed.

“That kind of breed is super friendly, approached, the goat just charged it and gored it in the chest,” Willie said. “I just pet the dog with her, I sobbed tears, it was the most horrific thing I’d ever seen up here on the mountain.”

Willie said days later on Saturday, there was another deadly encounter.

“Goats were trapped on a ridgeline and a dog charged them barking and it came out to protect its young and gored the dog and actually threw it over the cliff,” she said.

She said it’s a traumatizing event for these owners.

“Talk about horrific, having to carry your dog on your soldiers down the mountain, probably sobbing the whole time,” Willie said.

Dog owner Andrew Barney knows how it feels firsthand. His 6-year-old dog, Ruby was attacked by a goat in 2021.

“We were up at Emerald Lake during the daytime and just hanging out there at the shelter,” he said.

A scary encounter with a mountain goat made the animal her enemy.

“She came around the corner of the shelter and a goat and a kid were right there,” Barney said.

He said, in a matter of seconds the goat knocked down his dog.

“The goat hooked her with the horns and tossed her in the air,” he said.

He carried a bloody and traumatized Ruby down the mountain.

“She had multiple entry wounds and exit wounds from the horns in her leg,” he said.

Ruby has since healed.

“I realize how lucky I was and how it could’ve been very different,” Barney said.

He and Willie want other owners to know about the risks that come with bringing their dogs into areas where there is a lot of wildlife around.

“This is their home, we are intruding on them, so we need to respect them and their space,” Willie said. “Personal opinion, dogs play no part up here unless they’re on a leash, at a minimum.”

Barney and Ruby are back to hiking and trail running, but they do so cautiously.

“Know your dog, know their limits, their abilities, know how to control and get their attention,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Small jelly business...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

How uncertainty in the economy can fuel the entrepreneurial spirit

Entrepreneurs in Utah and around the country are forging ahead in this somewhat murky economy.

1 day ago

Photo of University of Utah hospital...

Lauren Steinbrecher

U of U server outage brings down hospital, campus, UTA systems

A server outage downtown was felt across the University of Utah campus and hospital system in Salt Lake City Tuesday, and across Utah Transit Authority Frontrunner and Trax stations.

1 day ago

FILE — Sheree Warren disappeared on Oct. 2, 1985, after leaving an office building in Salt Lake ...

Dave Cawley, KSL TV

Police to investigate possible mountain gravesite in 1985 cold case

Police confirmed to KSL5 they plan to excavate a possible gravesite in the mountains near Causey Reservoir on Wednesday in connection with a 1985 cold case.

1 day ago

Zion National Park Discovery Center seed planting ceremony...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Seeds planted as new project seeks to grow Zion National Park’s east entrance

Zion National Park's east boundary is growing, and as such, leaders of its nonprofit partner opted for a different approach to celebrate the beginning of construction of a new discovery center planned for the area.

1 day ago

FILE PHOTO of handcuffs and gavel...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Wife of Utah restaurant owner accused of abusing employee arrested for alleged threats

The wife of a Utah County restaurant owner accused of sexually abusing a teen employee has been arrested after police say she threatened the alleged victim.

1 day ago

(Aubrey Shafer/ KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Utah West Desert town faces educational difficulties with only 27 students K-12

As students return to school this fall, one school in the West Desert is celebrating the largest enrollment in years: 27 students.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Mountain goats gore, kill three dogs in one month on Mount Timpanogos