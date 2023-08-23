On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested for human smuggling while driving 8 people through Beaver, Utah

Aug 23, 2023, 12:56 PM | Updated: 1:26 pm

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)

(Deseret News)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

BEAVER, Utah — A man driving eight people through Utah to Denver has been arrested, suspected of human smuggling.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Jose Lopez Hernandez.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began on Aug. 22 when a detective in California contacted law enforcement in Beaver, Utah. The detective explained that an individual reported his girlfriend had possibly been taken.

The man said he didn’t know by whom or when but said he was pinging the cell phone for his girlfriend and the phone was passing through Utah.

Police located a silver Toyota Sienna with a California license plate traveling northbound on Interstate 15  in Beaver. Officers began to follow the vehicle and noticed it was following the semitruck in front of it too closely at which point they pulled over the car.

Police made contact with the driver and he provided them with his California license with the name Alexander Hernandez. Court documents state police were able to identify the license as “clearly false.” Police found eight occupants in the car, seven without seatbelts. When asked for their identification, none of them were able to provide a valid identification card from the U.S.

At this point, police asked the man to come to their patrol car where he was read his Miranda rights and agreed to talk. The man admitted he was being paid $500 to transport the individuals to Denver for work.  He said he was taking them to Denver where he would drop them off and return to California.

The driver admitted his real name was Jose Lopez Hernandez and that he had never received a driver’s license in the U.S.

Police arrested Hernandez and transported him to the Beaver County Jail where he was booked for human smuggling, possession of forged writing, driving without a valid license, and following too close.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

One killed in West Jordan plane crash

One person was killed in a small plane crash in West Jordan Wednesday.

14 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises a few Utah drivers with free gas cards

It's Wednesday, which means KSL TV's Casey Scott was out trying to help out Utahns across the state by giving away $50 gas cards!

14 hours ago

FILE — (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis

Two uninjured as single-engine plane goes down in Utah County

Two people escaped uninjured from a single-engine plane crash south of Fairfield, Utah.

14 hours ago

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

Eliza Pace

Man injured in SLC shooting, police seek suspect

A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening near 900 West and 1000 North. 

14 hours ago

Jeff Romney with friends. Romney was hospitalized in a medically induced coma after a motorcycle ac...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Man dies of injuries 2 weeks after fatal motorcycle crash that killed his wife

A Midway man has died of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash that killed his wife earlier this month.

14 hours ago

FILE: A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Dese...

Josh Ellis

Troopers: Wrong-way driver arrested after hitting 100+ mph on I-15, driving through active construction site

A 30-year-old man was arrested after state troopers said he drove the wrong way on I-15, allegedly admitting to hitting speeds up to 120 mph and driving through a construction site.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Man arrested for human smuggling while driving 8 people through Beaver, Utah