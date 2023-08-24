On The Site:
2 charged with beating woman, holding her captive for 7 hours

Aug 24, 2023, 2:29 PM

Handcuffs...

A Davis County man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of animal torture and posting videos of the torture on YouTube.

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people who police say held a woman captive for seven hours, tying her up, beating and threatening to kill her, are facing felony charges.
Enrique Darell Knight, 42, of Taylorsville, and Shawna Renne Manley, 50, were each charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony.
The investigation began on Aug. 6 when Salt Lake City police received a video from an undisclosed source of a woman “bound at her hands and feet to a bed with electrical cords” who “had a wound to the left side of her forehead that was bleeding significantly,” according to charging documents.
Detectives also received information that Knight may be responsible and “pinged the cell phone that the video came from and obtained a Salt Lake County address,” the charges state. When officers arrived, the woman in the video answered the door.
She told the officers that she had gotten into a fight with Knight, whom she considered a friend, and he accused her of stealing money, according to the charges. He then had the woman go to a friend’s residence, allegedly knowing no one was home.
“As soon as they got inside, Knight punched (the woman) on the right side of her head with a closed fist, causing her to ‘see stars,'” the charges state. She was then “moved to a back bedroom, where Knight bound her hands and feet with white electrical cords” while she was wearing only underwear.
Knight then hit the woman with a wooden object and “placed a phone charger around (her) neck and used it as a ligature. Knight pulled on the charger cord several times to the point that (she) believed she lost consciousness,” according to the charges.
When Manley arrived, she and Knight “were discussing killing (the woman) and putting her body in the bedroom closet. (The woman) said Manely pulled a gun out of a backpack and told (the woman) she was going to kill her,” the charges state.
Police found Knight a couple of days later. He allegedly said that Manley “pulled the gun out and said she was going to kill (the woman),” the charges state. But Knight then told the woman to call her friend and ask for money. When the friend agreed to bring money, Knight told the vicim that her friend “just saved your life,” the charges state.
When the friend arrived and gave Knight money, he let the woman go, but not before he “pulled out a handgun and held it in his hand ‘showing it off’ and told (the woman), ‘Be happy you’re still alive,'” according to the charges.
Prosecutors say Knight “kept the victim tied up and fearing for her life for approximately seven hours.” During that time, he “recorded a video of the victim while she was tied up and bleeding from the wound on her head, sending it to another party.”

