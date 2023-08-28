Thailand temple to open to the public Sept. 1

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting the public to visit the first temple in Thailand.

According to a release from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the temple will be open to the general public Sept. 1 through Sept. 16, with guided tours available.

The Bangkok Temple was first announced in April 2015 by Church President Thomas S. Monson. It is the 185th completed temple in the world.

Previously, Church members in Thailand traveled to Hong Kong, Taiwan, or other places to worship in a temple. Thailand is home to over 40 Latter-day Saint congregations.

According to the Church website:

“Temples are houses of the Lord Jesus Christ. Within these sacred structures, Latter-day Saints learn the purpose of life and participate in ceremonies that unite families, past and present. Each house of the Lord is an oasis of peace and a symbol of the importance of faith in God and the need for continual improvement. Members believe that “through the Atonement of Christ, all mankind may be saved, by obedience to the laws and ordinances of the Gospel.”

At a news conference on Monday, Apostle Gerrit W. Gong mentioned his first visit to Thailand 43 years ago while studying international relations.

“We are grateful Thailand allows religious freedom,” Elder Gong said. “In Thailand, more than 23,000 individuals and families are members of our Church. We are your neighbors and friends. Our weekly Sunday worship meetings are open to, and welcome, all. Our friendly congregations and meetinghouses are found across Thailand.”

Those wanting to visit the temple open house can book a free tour here.