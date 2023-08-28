On The Site:
Thailand temple to open to the public Sept. 1

Aug 28, 2023, 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:18 pm

The Bangkok Thailand Temple at dusk surrounded by skyscrapers in Bangkok. (The Church of Jesus Chri...

The Bangkok Thailand Temple at dusk surrounded by skyscrapers in Bangkok. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting the public to visit the first temple in Thailand.

According to a release from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the temple will be open to the general public Sept. 1 through Sept. 16, with guided tours available.

The Bangkok Temple was first announced in April 2015 by Church President Thomas S. Monson. It is the 185th completed temple in the world.

The courtyard with a reflecting pond and Christus statue at the Bangkok Thailand Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The Bangkok Thailand Temple at dusk surrounded by skyscrapers in Bangkok. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Front entryway of the Bangkok Thailand Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The courtyard with a Christus statue at the Bangkok Thailand Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Pitaya Tharapipatanakun is a third generation member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her children represent fourth generation Latter-day Saints with her oldest son preparing to serve a mission in the Thailand Bangkok Mission. Photo taken on August 23, 2023. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Interior of the Bangkok Thailand Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) An instruction room in the Bangkok Thailand Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Anan Eldredge was the first Thai member baptized in 1967, months before the first missionaries arrived in Bangkok. He was also the first Thai missionary and first Thai mission president. Photo taken on August 23, 2023. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Celestial room in the Bangkok Thailand Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Celestial room in the Bangkok Thailand Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The baptistry in the Bangkok Thailand Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) A sealing room in the Bangkok Thailand Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The Bangkok Thailand Temple at dusk surrounded by skyscrapers in Bangkok.

Previously, Church members in Thailand traveled to Hong Kong, Taiwan, or other places to worship in a temple. Thailand is home to over 40 Latter-day Saint congregations.

At a news conference on Monday, Apostle Gerrit W. Gong mentioned his first visit to Thailand 43 years ago while studying international relations.

“We are grateful Thailand allows religious freedom,” Elder Gong said. “In Thailand, more than 23,000 individuals and families are members of our Church. We are your neighbors and friends. Our weekly Sunday worship meetings are open to, and welcome, all. Our friendly congregations and meetinghouses are found across Thailand.”

