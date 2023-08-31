3.7 magnitude earthquakes rumbles Ogden Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A minor 3.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Ogden Valley, Wednesday evening.

At 6:11 p.m. an earthquake occurred, with an epicenter 10 miles northeast of Huntsville in the Ogden Valley, according to The University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A 0.8 magnitude aftershock rumbled shortly after the primary 3.7 M quake, according to a release from U of U Seismology.

An M3.7 earthquake occurred at 6:11 p.m. (MDT) near Huntsville, UT, followed by an M0.8 aftershock! More than 100 felt reports so far! Did you feel it? Let us know at https://t.co/xGIroF97Ss!

Full Press Release: https://t.co/9xlUnAJX6G — UUSS (@UUSSquake) August 31, 2023

More than 120 residents have self-reported feeling the quake, as of 6:50 p.m., primarily in the Ogden and Weber Canyon area, the release stated.

Since 1962, nine earthquakes of a magnitude of 3.0 or greater have happened within 16 miles of where Wednesday’s quake occurred.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to fill out a brief survey form on the US Geological Survey website.