3.7 magnitude earthquakes rumbles Ogden Valley

Aug 30, 2023, 8:18 PM | Updated: 9:08 pm

A minor 3.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Ogden Valley, Wednesday evening....

A minor 3.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Ogden Valley, Wednesday evening. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY CIMARON NEUGEBAUER


KSLTV.com

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A minor 3.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Ogden Valley, Wednesday evening.

At 6:11 p.m. an earthquake occurred, with an epicenter 10 miles northeast of Huntsville in the Ogden Valley, according to The University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A 0.8 magnitude aftershock rumbled shortly after the primary 3.7 M quake, according to a release from U of U Seismology.

More than 120 residents have self-reported feeling the quake, as of 6:50 p.m., primarily in the Ogden and Weber Canyon area, the release stated.

Since 1962, nine earthquakes of a magnitude of 3.0 or greater have happened within 16 miles of where Wednesday’s quake occurred.
Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to fill out a brief survey form on the US Geological Survey website.

Local News

