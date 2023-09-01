Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #37 Kyle Korver

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues, and coming in at number 37 is sharpshooter Kyle Korver.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by the fans and media.

Here’s a look at Kyle Korver’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 37 – Kyle Korver

Korver spent two different stints in Utah, first between 2007-10, and again over the final 54 games of the 2018-19 NBA season.



One of the most prolific shooters in NBA history, Korver averaged 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 234 appearances with the Jazz.

Despite his modest averages, Korver was one of the most efficient scorers in the league recording an effective field goal percentage of .557 in Utah, largely thanks to his deadly three-point and free-throw shooting numbers.

Korver’s 2009-10 season is considered one of the greatest shooting seasons in NBA history when he knocked down a league-record .536 percent of his three-point attempts, the best single-season performance on record.

The Jazz reached the postseason during each of Korver’s four seasons with the team including two series victories in six tries.

Korver ranks sixth all-time in Jazz career free-throw percentage at .869, eighth in three-point percentage at .405, and sixth in effective field-goal percentage at .557.

In total, the guard played for six different teams during his 17-year NBA career, including an All-Star nod in 2015 as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

