GUN VIOLENCE

Salt Lake City police arrest man accused of shooting at tow truck driver

Sep 2, 2023, 7:43 PM

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash near 755 South (SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023).

(SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested on Friday after allegedly shooting and almost hitting a tow truck driver earlier in the week.

Oscar Rivera, 34, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges of discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police say the investigation began on Aug. 27, when SLC PD officers were dispatched to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex near 1740 West Gertie Avenue at approximately 9:40 p.m.


“During the investigation, officers learned the victim, a tow truck driver, had just finished securing a car on his rig and started leaving when he heard his rear back window shatter,” the SLC PD press release stated.

Police say the driver continued to drive to the impound yard in Murray.

According to police, the bullet shattered the tow driver’s back window and was in the passenger’s headrest.

“Officers and detectives reviewed the video of the shooting and determined Rivera ran behind the tow truck as the driver left the apartment complex,” stated the press release. “While running behind the moving truck, Rivera is accused of shooting at the driver and his tow truck.”

On Friday, the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located Rivera in a car near Redwood Road and Cesar Chavez Drive.

According to police, Rivera resisted arrest, but officers were able to place him into custody without further issue.

According to the police affidavit, Rivera has a criminal history with a previous felony conviction from October 2022, making him a restricted person.

