More incidents of water balloons thrown from truck in Springville neighborhood

SPRINGVILLE, Utah –– It has been a few months since KSL last talked to Kim Lovelace after her injury.

“I’m doing wonderful,” Lovelace said.

However, that always wasn’t the case. In June, Lovelace suffered a concussion from being hit by a water balloon while walking in her Springville neighborhood. She was hit after already having a recent neck surgery.

“I will always have neck issues with the cervical fusion I have had. I don’t account that to any one event, but this didn’t help any,” she said.

And on Friday night, it happened again, but this time, to her daughter.

“What are the chances?” said Lovelace. “Two people in the same family, in the same residence?”

Her daughter, Renae Lovelace, was driving when it happened.

“A truck was coming the opposite way when I was turning into my parent’s cul-de-sac,” said Renae. “As the truck passed, they threw a water balloon into my car. It hit me in the shoulder.”

Knowing what happened to her mom, Ranae turned and went after the truck.

“I was excited to be able to get a plate,” she said. “It was more just to protect that from happening to my mom or anyone else again.”

It seems to have happened a few times in Springville. Residents have been talking about it on social media. One person posted a home security video of the maroon truck people believe is the truck.

“As they hit you, they celebrate,” said Kim.

The Springville Police Department said they will continue to investigate the case. Kim just hopes they’re caught, and spoken to before something even worse happens.

“This isn’t just a harmless prank,” she said. “When they hit someone that is actually driving, and they are moving, and they’re driving, accidents can happen that seem simple, and they’re fatal.”