85 people died in traffic crashes during Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days

SALT LAKE CITY — The 100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads is over. On average, fatalities nearly doubled over the summer months, but not this year.

Eighty-five people lost their lives on Utah Roads this summer. That is slightly down from 98 last year.

Jason Mettmann with the Utah Highway Safety Office said, “It’s kind of hard for us to celebrate the downward trend that we saw, given the terrible driving behavior that we’re seeing go up.”

One hundred Deadliest Days is a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when fatalities can double on Utah roads.

On Tuesday, just as the 100 deadliest days ended four people died in crashes totaling 186 lives lost on Utah roads this year.

“That’s 186 families, that are missing someone at their dinner table tonight that chose not to buckle up that drove impaired that didn’t wear their helmets,” Mettmann said. “And those families are missing somebody tonight because of poor driving behavior, which is absolutely preventable.”

These deaths came as a result of speeding, distractions, and impaired driving. This summer teen and motorcycle, deaths were unusually high.

“As you’re out enjoying the roadways, please put your helmets on. It’s incumbent upon the driver and on the rider of the bike or motorcycle to watch for each other. It’s not the other person’s fault. You both are responsible to make sure that you use the road safely,” Mettmann said.

Law enforcement said they tend to see an increase in fatalities on Utah roads during the month of October, but we all have the ability to work together and change that trend.