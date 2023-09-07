Fire embers from Lighthouse Canyon fire start another fire in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A new fire that ignited from the Lighthouse Fire in Emery County had created visible smoke in eastern Utah and western Colorado as of Wednesday night.

Just before 8 p.m., Utah Fire Info reported a spot fire, a fire that starts from embers of an existing fire being blown to another area, had begun in the Desolation Canyon Wilderness and had the attention of fire crews.

One plane and two helicopters were attacking the fire from above, while three engines & 12 smokejumpers were working to put out the fire and protect a nearby structure, according to Utah Fire Info. The blaze is burning 16 miles southeast of East Carbon on the east side of Range Creek in Lighthouse Canyon and smoke may be visible at times in parts of Carbon, Duchesne, Emery, Grand and Uintah counties.

The Lighthouse Canyon fire has burned 350 acres since it began Aug. 16 and is zero percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info. Thirty-two firefighters have fought the blaze. The cause of the fire is lightning.

A spot fire from the #LighthouseFire in Emery Co. is producing smoke that’s visible in E. Utah and W. Colorado. One plane, 2 helos, 3 engines & 12 smokejumpers working to suppress fire & protect nearby structure. #blmgl #2023fireseason pic.twitter.com/MujFE7fYZJ — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 7, 2023

The Utah wildfire season has been relatively quiet compared to previous years, according to Utah Fire Info. In 2023, there have been 675 wildfires and 13,900 acres burned in Utah. In 2022, there were 854 fires at this same time, and in 2021, there were 1,024.

Check out today’s edition of Wildlife Wednesday here- for the full version check it out on our YouTube channel here: https://t.co/JKPFNloNzd#WildfireWednesday #FireSense #WildfirePrevention #FireYear2023 pic.twitter.com/ua4EMtnnMg — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 6, 2023