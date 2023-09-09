Volunteers place a forest of flags on Sandy’s Healing Field

On The Site:
Sep 8, 2023, 9:02 PM | Updated: 10:38 pm

BY SHARA PARK


SANDY CITY, Utah — Hundreds of volunteers spent Friday in Sandy setting up one of the state’s largest tributes to the victims of 9-11.

The Sandy Healing Field is ready for visitors for the 22nd time.

It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve seen the display, each time is powerful.

When the set-up is completed Friday night, 2,977 flags will be lovingly placed. One for each victim of 9-11.

Sandy’s Healing Field was the nation’s first of its kind to honor the victims of 9/11.

Each year the city is overwhelmed with people volunteers who want to help with the setup.

This year organizers said 300 volunteers filled all available spots in just 30 minutes.

Each volunteer brings a personal reason for helping.

“This is just a small way I can give back and I have my granddaughters with me here today,” Diane Smith said.

Dan Tongish told us “Means a lot of support and proudness, being proud to be an American.”

“We lost many coworkers on 9-11 in the plane crashes and as you can see from my hat, I’m a retired naval officer, and I had the distinction of having friends in the Pentagon as well. A lot of friends were lost that day,” John Willoughby explained.

This Healing Field was created by Colonial Flag Founder Paul Swensen – and the company has supported it all these years.

This year it’s being turned over to Sandy City to continue the tradition.

Sandy City Mayor Monica Zoltanski said, “I hope 100 years from now families will be gathering here on the promenade to experience the healing field and experience the retelling of the story of 911 and what that meant to us as a nation and appreciate the liberties we enjoy as Americans.”>

One thing that makes this healing field special is the care that goes into each flag. They include the names of the 9-11 victims represented, there is also a paragraph about them.

As you walk the field, you get to know the people we lost.

This event will be open through September 12. All are welcome.

