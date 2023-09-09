On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Pet adoptions are free for the first 10 dogs every Saturday in September in Salt Lake County

Sep 8, 2023, 11:53 PM | Updated: Sep 9, 2023, 12:13 am

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY CIMARON NEUGEBAUER


SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Animal Services is at capacity with 82 kennels and more than 100 dogs. So it’s offering the community an incentive for families willing to adopt a dog in September.

“We’re doing our best to get them out of here and out to foster homes,” said Kiera Packer, Special Programs Coordinator at Salt Lake County Animal Services.

All month in September adoptions are just $10. Mountain West Veterinary Specialists is helping too. Every Saturday, the first 10 adoptions are free.

They also need more families willing to foster.

“We will take as many foster families as we can get,” Packer told KSL TV. “As many fosters as we can get that will open their homes up and take dogs in for us we will take. There’s never enough. There’s never too much.”

