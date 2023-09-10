Sunday Edition: Dr. Astrid Tuminez

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with the president of Utah Valley University, Dr. Astrid Tuminez. Dr. Tuminez is the seventh president of the university and the first woman to serve as the institution’s full-time president. She tells Boyd what she believes the vision of higher education should look like, and how it should be accessible for all people. They discuss the importance of higher education and advantages it brings to a thriving democracy. President Tuminez tells Boyd about the programs the university is offering to help change the future of education. She also shares one of the initiatives at the university that she is most excited about. Finally, Boyd shares his thoughts on Utah’s unique approach to America’s founding and founders as our state celebrates ‘American Founders and Constitution’ month.

Share