Police: Gang member pistol whips ‘multiple 14 years olds’ during fight

SALT LAKE CITY — A fight between teenagers was interrupted by a gang member who pulled out a pistol and hit teenagers with it, police say.

Adrian Augustus Randy Lee Hugar, 35, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges of intentional aggravated child abuse, aggravated assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon of a restricted person, according to the police affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight involving multiple teenagers at Redwood Meadows Park on Aug. 22, where “two female juveniles agreed to meet for mutual combat.”



During the fight, Hugar and another man arrived in their car and approached the teenagers, the affidavit stated.

“One male pulled out a firearm and pistolwhipped a 14-year-old male juvenile in the nose, then pointed the firearm at a 14-year-old female with his finger on the trigger,” according to the affidavit.

The 14-year-old girl grabbed her girlfriend and ducked for cover while the other teenage boys fled their vehicles.

According to the affidavit, the 14-year-old boy who was pistolwhipped was treated for a broken nose at a local hospital.

Police were able to locate and interview multiple witnesses.

According to the affidavit, one witness said Hugar was the man who pulled out the gun and began striking other teenagers and pointing the firearm at them.

Another witness told police that they saw “Hugar, calling him by a moniker ‘lil bird,’ in the group of juveniles, striking multiple 14-year-olds with the gun,” the affidavit stated. The witness claimed that Hugar was stopping the group from “jumping one single person.”

Police conducted a photo line-up with a witness who identified Hugar as the person who assaulted them.

According to the affidavit, Hugar was on parole for aggravated assault against a juvenile. Per his terms of parole, he wore an ankle monitor that showed he was in the area during the alleged assault.

Police say Hugar is involved with a known gang and cannot possess a gun.

In a post-Miranda interview with police, Hugar admitted to being in the park with another gang member, which is another violation of his parole.