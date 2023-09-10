On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Utah National Guard in Morocco for training exercise, ‘ready’ to assist Moroccan allies

Sep 9, 2023, 10:07 PM | Updated: 10:29 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah National Guards are in Morocco and ready “to respond if needed” after a deadly earthquake that took place late Friday, according to ranking officials.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake near Marrakech has left more than 2,000 people dead and another 2,000 injured.

Troops were scheduled to participate in a training for two weeks in Tangier. About 20 troops were already in Morocco ahead of the earthquake. No National Guard troops were injured when the earthquake happened.

Utah National Guard members to assist Morocco in the aftermath of deadly earthquake

Forty more are expected to arrive on Sunday, despite initial reports that troops were heading there to assist after a post from Gov. Spencer Cox.

Gov. Cox posted on X, “Utah stands ready to help through our strong military ties with the Kingdom.”

“The Utah National Guard and the Kingdom of Morocco or the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces have been partners for the last 20 years, in part of what the Department of Defense calls a State Partnership Program,” said Lt. Col. Chris Kroeber, spokesperson for the Utah National Guard.

Kroeber said every year, troops participate in a disaster response exercise called the Moroc Mantlet. By coincidence, this year’s exercise is an “earthquake, scenario-driven exercise.”

“These are our partners over the last 20 years, and we have a special connection with the Kingdom of Morocco,” Kroeber said. “We as citizens of Utah, I think, share very similar values, as far as family and community orientation goes with, with the people of Morocco, in our hearts just go out to them in this challenging time.”

Utah National Guard troops training in Morocco. (Utah National Guard) Utah National Guard troops training in Morocco. (Utah National Guard) Utah National Guard troops training in Morocco. (Utah National Guard)

Utah’s troops have not received specific orders to assist with disaster relief.

“We’ll be there, will be prepared, will be staged and ready, and participating in an exercise unless we’re diverted other ways,” Kroeber said.

You can check the website to learn more about the State Partnership Program with Morocco.

