On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTHY MIND MATTERS

Utah man’s mission began on an overpass

Sep 11, 2023, 4:07 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

Aron and Joe Tuia'ana (KSL TV)...

Aron and Joe Tuia'ana (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Peter Rosen's Profile Picture

BY PETER ROSEN


KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — Men are four times more likely than women to die by suicide. For Joe Tuia’ana that’s more than a statistic.

Last year the Lehi man and his daughters were on their way to a basketball game when something caught his eye – a man on a highway overpass. In his rearview mirror, he saw the man hop over the safety fence and perch on a narrow ledge above a busy I-15.

Tuia’ana turned his car around, told his daughters to call the police, parked, and started slowly walking towards the man.

“I was walking slowly towards him with my arms open,” he said.

“‘What would Jesus do literally in a situation?’” he asked himself. “And so I just told him ‘I love you, bro’ over, over, and over again.”

The man, whose name Tuia’ana would later learn was Aron, recalled “When I heard his voice and I saw him with his hands open to me, what I felt was love and peace.”

Aron requested that KSL not use his last name.

When Tuia’ana was close enough he leapt up and grabbed Aron’s jacket and Aron allowed himself to be pulled down to the safety of the sidewalk.

“And just held him in my arms, kept telling him ‘I love you, bro,’” Tuia’ana said. “That’s all that I literally could say to him. It’s all that could come out of my mouth and he was crying and holding on to me like one of my kids.”

Joe Tuia’ana (KSL TV)

As a result of that experience and a comment Joe Tuia’ana made that there’s no playbook for that situation, the State Department of Health and Human Services produced a playbook that’s now available on Instagram.

“The Gardiner Policy Institute did a study and they found that 91% of Utahns are impacted by suicide,” program administrator Scott Eyre, with the department’s Office of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, said. “And what we feel is that 100% of people need to know what to do in order to prevent suicide.”

Eyre says men are more likely to die by suicide because they are less likely to ask for help.

“In fact, sometimes there’s a stigma associated with help-seeking which is seen as a weakness,” he said. “I think the best thing we can do is reduce the stigma, the stigma of help-seeking behavior as being a weakness.“

He encourages everyone to take the Live On campaign’s Instagram course.

“Over the course of an hour, you can become a Live On ambassador and really understand the skills and the knowledge that you need to be able to prevent suicide.”

As a result of his experience, Joe Tuia’ana, with Aron’s support, is working on his own initiative, the I Love You, Bro Project, a non-profit dedicated to men’s mental health with support groups and educational opportunities.

“I love you, bro” project (KSL TV)

“We can build our own tribe, our own village together with other likeminded men in our community,” Tuia’ana said. “There are so many people who have those same feelings. So many men who have are struggling in silence, who don’t have that peace.”

Today Tui’ana and Aron are more than friends, they say.

Aron and Joe Tuia’ana (KSL TV)

“He’s like my family,” Aron said. “I felt like I could be myself around him and whatever I tell him, he could just listen to me and understand what I’m telling him or what I’m going through.”

“I feel like talking to someone like Joe — and he’s the only person that I’m able to talk to — It helps me heal. And I feel like that’s something that I want to do for other people.”

“Suicide is preventable,” Eyre said. “If you or someone that you love or know, is thinking about suicide, you’re not alone. There are resources. There’s help. And the vast majority of people who have thoughts of suicide go on to recover and live healthy, fulfilling lives.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

KSL 5 TV Live

Healthy Mind Matters

Branson Callor...

Candice Madsen

Huntsman Mental Health Institute leads world’s largest genetic study of suicide

Researchers at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute are leading the largest genetic study of suicide in the world. Twenty-two countries are participating in the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium (PGC).

6 days ago

Studio owner Sterling Brown has created a safe and creative space for artists...

Brittany Tait

How a Cache Valley art studio is using clay to heal

A new art studio in Cache Valley promotes inclusivity, safe spaces, creative learning and it's using clay to heal.

18 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

How to help kids cope with anxiety

The start of a school year can be an exciting time for kids, but some may feel a little anxious about it. Here's how to help.

29 days ago

Dawn Wilson and Lynze Preeze...

Mike Anderson

Family pushes for suicide prevention in face of difficult tragedy

A Cache Valley family is trying to spread the word about help for suicide prevention and bring some positive change from their own horrible tragedy.

1 month ago

Kaden Smiling...

Aley Davis and Ken Fall, KSL TV

Improved diagnostics, treatments increase autism diagnoses in Utah minorities

For years, research found white children had the highest rates of autism, but, for the first time, diagnoses among historically under-served populations in Utah are now comparable with white children.

2 months ago

988 Crisis hotline...

Shelby Lofton

Despite reports of unanswered calls, many Utahns get help through 988

Almost 9% of calls made to 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline in Utah, went unanswered according to data from April and May of this year.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah man’s mission began on an overpass