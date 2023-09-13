West Valley City police search for two men who robbed a Subway at gunpoint

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint.

West Valley City police say the robbery happened on Aug. 31 in the early morning at the Subway on 5550 W 3500 S.

According to police, the first suspect is described as a “Hispanic male wearing a black hat with a white ‘P’ and a black short-sleeved shirt with ‘Los Angeles’ and ‘California’ in white lettering across the chest of the shirt.”

SUBWAY ROBBERY: early 08/31/2023, two males robbed a WVC Subway restaurant at gun point.

The two fled in a distinctive black Dodge Ram pickup truck with a bull bar in front and a hard tonneau covering on the bed.

Have info? Please call 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously pic.twitter.com/7AcA0xiuyL — WVC Police (@WVCPD) September 13, 2023

Police describe the second suspect as a Hispanic man who wore a gray sweatshirt with “Sec Ten Specialties” in small white lettering on the chest. The suspect also wore an American flag gaiter to cover his face. Police believe the suspect has a buzz-styled haircut.

“The two fled in a distinctive black Dodge Ram pickup truck with a bull bar in front and a hard tonneau cover covering the bed,” according to WVC PD.

If you have any information about these two or the robbery, you can contact 801-965-5200 / 801-840-4000 or email: majorcrimes@wvcut.gov.