GUN VIOLENCE

West Valley City police search for two men who robbed a Subway at gunpoint

Sep 13, 2023, 4:11 PM

The two alleged suspects in the Subway robbery. (West Valley City Police)...

The two alleged suspects in the Subway robbery. (West Valley City Police)

(West Valley City Police)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint.

West Valley City police say the robbery happened on Aug. 31 in the early morning at the Subway on 5550 W 3500 S.

According to police, the first suspect is described as a “Hispanic male wearing a black hat with a white ‘P’ and a black short-sleeved shirt with ‘Los Angeles’ and ‘California’ in white lettering across the chest of the shirt.”

Police describe the second suspect as a Hispanic man who wore a gray sweatshirt with “Sec Ten Specialties” in small white lettering on the chest. The suspect also wore an American flag gaiter to cover his face. Police believe the suspect has a buzz-styled haircut.

“The two fled in a distinctive black Dodge Ram pickup truck with a bull bar in front and a hard tonneau cover covering the bed,” according to WVC PD.

If you have any information about these two or the robbery, you can contact 801-965-5200 / 801-840-4000 or email: majorcrimes@wvcut.gov.

 

 

Gun Violence

