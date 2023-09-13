On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTHY MIND MATTERS

7th grade football player spreads mental health awareness after losing teammate to suicide

Sep 13, 2023, 4:51 PM | Updated: 4:57 pm

Dexton Obray was only 14 years old when he took his life in Monroe, Utah in October 2022. Since his...

Dexton Obray was only 14 years old when he took his life in Monroe, Utah in October 2022. Since his passing, his football teammate, Tyler Oster, made it his mission to spread mental health awareness by building connection and genuine relationships with others.

Aley Davis's Profile Picture

BY ALEY DAVIS


KSLTV.com

HIGHLAND, Utah — Suicide remains the leading cause of death for Utahns ages 10 to 17 years old. This devastating stat hit home in Monroe, Utah, last October when a young football player died by suicide. And on Monday, one of his teammates made it his mission to spread mental health awareness on and off the field.

At 12 years old, Tyler Ostler proudly wears number 51 for the 7th grade Lone Peak Knights football team.

“It was my best friend’s number,” Ostler said. “His name was Dexton Obray.”

His friend, who was just 14 years old, died by suicide last October.

Dexton Obray was only 14 years old when he took his life in Monroe, Utah in October 2022. Since his passing, his football teammate, Tyler Oster, made it his mission to spread mental health awareness by building connection and genuine relationships with others.

Since Obray’s passing, Ostler’s family moved away from the team he grew to love in Sevier County to Highland. Though it’s his first year at a new school, he’s determined to never lose another teammate.

“We’ve been starting this friend group where if a kid is hanging out by himself, we tell him to come over here and hang out with us so they have a better day,” Ostler explained.

He said it’s as simple as making sure no one eats lunch alone.

“If you see a kid sitting at the table by himself, I’d suggest you go say ‘Hi’ to him or something,” he said.

Ostler says it’s all about building connections and relationships with others.

“Just going to check if they’re having a bad day or not because you don’t know what could happen,” he said.

12-year-old Tyler Ostler lost his teammate, Dexton Obray, to suicide last October in Sevier County. Since his passing, Tyler’s family moved to northern Utah and now plays for a new football team. Tyler is honored to wear Dexton’s old number, #51, for his new team and has made it his mission to connect with others in Dexton’s honor. 12-year-old Tyler Ostler lost his teammate, Dexton Obray, to suicide last October in Sevier County. Since his passing, Tyler’s family moved to northern Utah and now plays for a new football team. Tyler is honored to wear Dexton’s old number, #51, for his new team and has made it his mission to connect with others in Dexton’s honor.

As someone who lost friends to suicide, Ostler’s coach, Rhett Moorehouse, makes it a point to teach these same principles on the field.

“Out here on the football field, these kids tend to open up to coaches,” Moorehouse said. “But we talked about being a team and taking care of each other… If anybody’s having any issues, how do we help them? How do we support them?”

It’s a message Oster’s mom, Jessica Ostler, is grateful her son understands.

“Tyler’s biggest motto is you’re not alone,” Jessica said. “There’s always help out there.”

Tyler, his family, and coach hope they can make a difference for at least one person.

“Reach out to people on a constant basis. I mean, we’re friends, we’re family, we’re a community,” Moorehouse said.

Tyler is collecting used sneakers through GotSneakers and donating the proceeds to the Obray family, who hope to increase access to mental health resources in Sevier County. Those willing to donate old shoes can email Jessica at jessykaostler@gmail.com.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

 

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

 

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

KSL 5 TV Live

Healthy Mind Matters

Aron and Joe Tuia'ana (KSL TV)...

Peter Rosen

Utah man’s mission began on an overpass

Men are four times more likely than women to die by suicide. For Joe Tuia'ana that’s more than a statistic.

3 days ago

Branson Callor...

Candice Madsen

Huntsman Mental Health Institute leads world’s largest genetic study of suicide

Researchers at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute are leading the largest genetic study of suicide in the world. Twenty-two countries are participating in the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium (PGC).

8 days ago

Studio owner Sterling Brown has created a safe and creative space for artists...

Brittany Tait

How a Cache Valley art studio is using clay to heal

A new art studio in Cache Valley promotes inclusivity, safe spaces, creative learning and it's using clay to heal.

20 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

How to help kids cope with anxiety

The start of a school year can be an exciting time for kids, but some may feel a little anxious about it. Here's how to help.

1 month ago

Dawn Wilson and Lynze Preeze...

Mike Anderson

Family pushes for suicide prevention in face of difficult tragedy

A Cache Valley family is trying to spread the word about help for suicide prevention and bring some positive change from their own horrible tragedy.

1 month ago

Kaden Smiling...

Aley Davis and Ken Fall, KSL TV

Improved diagnostics, treatments increase autism diagnoses in Utah minorities

For years, research found white children had the highest rates of autism, but, for the first time, diagnoses among historically under-served populations in Utah are now comparable with white children.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

7th grade football player spreads mental health awareness after losing teammate to suicide