On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Police arrest man for attempted homicide in Millcreek shooting

Sep 17, 2023, 9:58 PM | Updated: 9:58 pm

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash near 755 South (SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023).

(SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK, Utah — A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting another man in a parking lot early Sunday morning.

Salt Lake City police say officers responded to a shooting near a parking lot at 1249 E. 3300 S at approximately 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the ground. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses told officers the shooter ran westbound on 3300 S. Officers and detectives with the SLCPD Gang Unit obtained video surveillance and identified the alleged shooter as Santana Percival.

“Detectives spent several hours throughout the day today following up on leads and eventually found Percival in Taylorsville, where they took him into custody without incident,” reads an SLCPD statement.

Percival was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and felony discharge.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

A mug shot of 18-year-old Esteban Galvez...

Michael Houck

West Valley City police identify person of interest in fatal shooting

Police released the identity of a person of interest involved in Friday afternoon's fatal shooting. 

22 hours ago

...

LARRY CURTIS, BRIANNA CHAVEZ, CIMARON NEUGEBAUER, KSL TV

Man killed in West Valley shooting, gunman at large

Police are asking for the public's help finding suspect(s) who fled the scene after a man was shot to death here late Friday afternoon.

3 days ago

The two alleged suspects in the Subway robbery. (West Valley City Police)...

Michael Houck

West Valley City police search for two men who robbed a Subway at gunpoint

Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint.

5 days ago

Teen with dark brown eyes...

Ashley Moser

Family of 18-year-old shot and killed pleads for suspect to come forward

The family of an 18-year-old shot and killed over the weekend is pleading with his killer to come forward.

5 days ago

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen calls New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's order suspendin...

Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Outrage intensifies over New Mexico governor’s temporary gun ban as sheriff vows not to enforce it

Since the Democrat issued the 30-day public health order Friday, a furor has rained down from gun owners, GOP lawmakers and civil rights advocates.

7 days ago

Salt Lake City Police investigate a shooting at 909 East 2100 South on September 10, 2023. (SLCPD)...

Mary Culbertson

UPDATE: Teen killed in Sugarhouse shooting; suspect loose

A sugarhouse shooting has left an 18-year-old in extremely critical condition. Investigators are looking for information from the public.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Police arrest man for attempted homicide in Millcreek shooting