Police arrest man for attempted homicide in Millcreek shooting

MILLCREEK, Utah — A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting another man in a parking lot early Sunday morning.

Salt Lake City police say officers responded to a shooting near a parking lot at 1249 E. 3300 S at approximately 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the ground. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses told officers the shooter ran westbound on 3300 S. Officers and detectives with the SLCPD Gang Unit obtained video surveillance and identified the alleged shooter as Santana Percival.

“Detectives spent several hours throughout the day today following up on leads and eventually found Percival in Taylorsville, where they took him into custody without incident,” reads an SLCPD statement.

Percival was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and felony discharge.