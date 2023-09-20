On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Utah County farm provides fresh produce to local food pantry

Sep 20, 2023, 12:57 AM | Updated: 1:06 am

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY MOSER


KSLTV.com

OREM — A local food pantry will get more than just canned goods this fall after a Utah County farm looks for a unique way to give back. Wilkerson Farm in Orem partnered with Tabitha’s Way to grow fresh fruits and veggies for families in need.

“Last year we grew over 110,000 pounds of food for Tabatha‘s Way,” farm owner Rachel Wilkerson said. “They allow people in Utah County to come and basically grocery shop when they can’t go to the regular grocery store.”

Wilkerson said with many of their donations being canned goods, clients are excited when they receive locally grown produce.

“The fresh stuff not only does it help them nutritionally, but it’s actually more fun for them. They get to have fresh corn, fresh tomatoes, fresh potatoes,” she said. “It’s a lot deeper when you can cook the food and feel like it came from a good place.”

The farm just kicked off its fall festival this week. Wilkerson said they were also donating 5% of all ticket sales to Tabitha’s Way.

She said seeing the community enjoy what they have to offer while helping with a great cause, is beyond rewarding.

“This is the part that people can support and come visit with their family and enjoy knowing that the funds from this helps actually to feed people in need,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson Farm is located at 710 W. 2000 South in Orem.

