LOCAL NEWS

Family displaced after house fire in Box Elder County

Sep 21, 2023, 8:30 PM | Updated: 10:41 pm

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY CIMARON NEUGEBAUER


TREMONTON, Utah — A family is displaced after a house fire in Box Elder County on Thursday evening.

The fire began after 6 p.m. at 2520 W. 900 N., in Tremonton. Flames began in the garage and spread to the upstairs of the home, damaging 50 percent of the building, according to Tremonton Fire Chief Brady Hansen.

“It is definitely not inhabitable until there is an extensive renovation,” Hansen told KSL TV.

No one was injured or inside the home at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but is under investigation.

