3 more cities investigating string of Latter-day Saint church burglaries

SOUTH JORDAN — The investigation into a recent rash of break-ins and vandalism at meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is expanding.

Last week, Herriman police reported 22 church burglaries believed to have happened sometime between Sept. 20 and Sept. 22. Now, West Jordan police, South Jordan police and Riverton police say they are investigating close to dozen similar incidents in their jurisdictions during the same time frame.

Police say at least one TV was stolen during the break-ins. But, otherwise, the damage has been limited to the main doors and office doors inside that are damaged when the burglar, or burglars, make entry.

However, police say that has also added up. One officer told KSL.com the total damage from all of the recent break-ins is approximately $100,000. South Jordan police say a meeting with detectives from all the departments is expected to happen in the near future so detectives can compare notes in an effort to identify the burglars.

Meanwhile, South Jordan police have also confirmed that two meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were broken into in August and the vandals caused significantly more damage in those burglaries.

Between Aug. 21 and Aug. 23, churches at 4842 W. Vermillion Drive and 4484 W. Willoughby Drive were burglarized.

In addition to $2,700 damage caused to furniture and multiple door handles, South Jordan police say approximately $1,000 in gift cards were stolen from inside the bishop’s office at 4842 W. Vermillion Drive.

The church at 4484 W. Willoughby Drive, meanwhile, had approximately $30,000 damage done to multiple door handles, furniture, a piano and the church’s organ, according to police.

In those cases, police have received a video posted on social media showing multiple juveniles exiting the churches after they were locked up for the night.

As of Wednesday, police say there is no evidence linking the two South Jordan cases with the latest rash of burglaries.