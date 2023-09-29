On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

FBI dedicates investigative resources to Indigenous women and children in ‘Operation Not Forgotten’

Sep 29, 2023, 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:19 pm

FILE - A sign marks Navajo Drive, as Sentinel Mesa, homes and other structures in Oljato-Monument V...

FILE - A sign marks Navajo Drive, as Sentinel Mesa, homes and other structures in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, on the Navajo Reservation, stand in the distance, on April 30, 2020. The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide a critical water rights case in the water-scarce Southwest. The high court will hold oral arguments Monday, March 20, 2023, in a case with critical implications for how water from the drought-stricken Colorado River is shared and the extent of the U.S. government’s obligations to Native American tribes. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI dedicated over 40 FBI personnel to Operation Not Forgotten, an operation designated to support women and children in indigenous communities.

Throughout the operation, over 220 cases were handled by these investigators, according to a statement from the FBI.

The FBI  deployed special agents, intelligence analysts, staff operational specialists, and victim specialists to 10 FBI field offices in locations that support indigenous communities, including Salt Lake City.

MMIW Task Force aims to solve, prevent murders and disappearances of indigenous people

Their goal was to examine cases and apply resources to seek justice for women and children who had been victims of crime.

“Operation Not Forgotten reflects the FBI’s relentless and continued commitment to ensuring the safety and security of women and children in indigenous communities,” FBI Deputy Director, Paul Abbate, said. “By expanding our presence in Indian Country and working closely with tribal law enforcement agencies and community advocates, the FBI aims to achieve meaningful and impactful progress in solving these cases and bringing justice for victims and their families and loved ones.”

The release explained that the enhanced presence allows the FBI to provide faster response and better support to investigations into crimes that “disproportionately affect women and children in these areas.”

In coordination with investigators, victim specialists provide critical support to victims and families. They are given specialized training to understand the cultural sensitivities and unique needs of indigenous victims, ensuring that voices are heard, rights are protected, and the necessary resources for healing and recovery are received.

As part of this initiative, the Salt Lake City FBI received six special agents and a staff operations specialist who spent 30 to 90 days on temporary assignment between July and September 2023.  Resident agencies in the Montana Hi-Line, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Vernal, Utah each received one special agent. Three special agents and the SOS were staffed in Billings, Montana.

“We recognize that Indigenous women and children are too often the victims of violent crime,” said Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha of the Salt Lake City FBI. “This operation reaffirms our commitment to keeping our tribal communities safe and working closely with our tribal partners to hold perpetrators accountable. Every victim matters, and every family deserves justice for criminal actions against their loved ones.”

FBI field offices receiving dedicated personnel include:

  • Albuquerque
  • Detroit
  • Denver
  • Minneapolis
  • Oklahoma City
  • Omaha
  • Phoenix
  • Portland
  • Seattle
  • Salt Lake City

Individuals with any relevant information are encouraged to visit tips.fbi.gov to submit an online tip or contact their local FBI office.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Church announced Friday it will publish a new hymnbook, "Hymns — for Home and Church," by the...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Church of Jesus Christ’s new hymnbook, including children’s songs, expected by end of 2026

"Hymns — for Home and Church" — the new hymnbook that was initially announced in June 2018 — will be released in four languages by the end of 2026, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Friday.

2 hours ago

(The Morgan Maze)...

Casey Scott

Family Fun Friday: The Morgan Maze

Family Fun Friday is back with Casey Scott! This week Casey is taking you to the Morgan Maze, featuring a colossal 18-acre corn maze!

4 hours ago

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes speaks during the first Silicon Slopes Artificial Intelligence ...

Josh Ellis

Utah AG Sean Reyes releases statement on allegations of sexual misconduct against Tim Ballard

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has issued a statement after a press conference held by an attorney representing at least five women alleging sexual misconduct by the founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, Tim Ballard.

6 hours ago

Hand cyclists pedal across a bridge over the Jordan River section of Parley's Trail in West Valley ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘It’s finally here’: Parley’s Trail is now complete with complicated stretch solved

A short but vital section of the Parley's Trail is now open, completing the Salt Lake County recreational trail after about two decades of work.

8 hours ago

As a businessman and singles group organizer faces his next sentencing, a woman who came forward ab...

Andrew Adams

Woman shares story of singles party sexual assault as attacker faces prison

As a businessman and singles group organizer faces his next sentencing, a woman who came forward about a sexual assault at a Davis County singles party last year shared her story publicly for the first time Thursday.

15 hours ago

Tooele Valley neighbors say they’re fed up with a mosquito problem, and they can’t get any reli...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Tooele area residents want city to look at mosquito abatement

Tooele Valley neighbors say they’re fed up with a mosquito problem, and they can’t get any relief. 

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

FBI dedicates investigative resources to Indigenous women and children in ‘Operation Not Forgotten’