On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

High winds in Cache County lead to barn fire, power outage for thousands

Sep 30, 2023, 10:13 PM | Updated: 11:52 pm

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY CIMARON NEUGEBAUER


KSLTV.com

NIBLEY — Firefighters are putting out a barn fire after high winds toppled power lines that sparked the flames in Cache County tonight.

No one was injured in the fire that began near 3400 S. 1500 W. in Nibley.

Rocky Mountain Power says more than 5,000 residents throughout Cache County were affected by the outage and power should be restored by 10:30 p.m.

Amber Schoenfeld, a next-door neighbor said her son came running in the house saying that the neighbor’s barn was on fire.

“I sent my son over to see if the neighbors were home and knew if their barn was on fire,” Schoenfeld said.

Schoenfeld called her neighbors and found out everyone was safe, because they were not home at the time of the fire. The house was fine, she said, but the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to keep water on an RV and another neighbor’s nearby camper. Crews were also able to rescue a dog from a neighbor’s nearby camper, Schoenfeld said.

The two-alarm fire had multiple neighbors calling 911 before crews arrived.

High winds in Cache County lead to barn fire, power outage for thousands

High winds in Cache County lead to barn fire, power outage for thousands. (Cimaron Neugebauer, KSL TV)

“Everybody’s biggest concern was that all the neighbors were safe and nobody was going to be hurt,” she told KSL TV. “I’m grateful they are all safe and looks like the firefighters are doing a great job of keeping everything safe around here and preventing the fire from spreading too much further.”

Firefighters tried to keep water on an RV and another neighbor’s camper nearby.   Crews were able to rescue a dog from a neighbor’s nearby campers, Schoenfeld said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The House of Representatives celebrating after passing the spending bill....

Brianna Chavez

Government employees breath a sigh of relief as government shutdown is postponed

A sigh of relief for federal employees, including nearly 27,000 Utahns who work for the federal government. 

1 hour ago

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, Prime Minister of Samoa, at Brigham Young University. (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Samoa Prime Minister gets a warm welcome to Utah during conference weekend

The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited Samoa’s Prime Minister to visit our beautiful state.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Suspect dead after fleeing from St. George police into Mesquite

A man fatally shot himself after leading several police agencies on a multi-state chase Saturday afternoon.

3 hours ago

One of the returning Hill Air Force Base pilots embracing their child....

Alex Cabrero

Hill Air Force Base Fighter Wings return from 3-month deployment to the Middle East

Hill Air Force Base Fighter Wings return from a 3-month mission in the Middle East, helping provide air support in the war against terrorism.

7 hours ago

A portion of 15600 South collapsed into the Malad River. (Jerry Richards/Fielding Fire)...

Michael Houck

Waterline break causes road to collapse near Malad River

A part of a road collapsed into the Malad River in Fielding, Utah, Saturday afternoon.

9 hours ago

Miss Utah USA Noelia Voigt is crowned as Miss USA 2023....

Alex Rees, CNN

Utah’s Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023

Noelia Voigt of Utah was crowned the new Miss USA in Reno, Nevada, at the culmination of the 2023 pageant at the Grand Sierra Resort on Friday night.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

High winds in Cache County lead to barn fire, power outage for thousands