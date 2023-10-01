High winds in Cache County lead to barn fire, power outage for thousands

NIBLEY — Firefighters are putting out a barn fire after high winds toppled power lines that sparked the flames in Cache County tonight.

No one was injured in the fire that began near 3400 S. 1500 W. in Nibley.

Rocky Mountain Power says more than 5,000 residents throughout Cache County were affected by the outage and power should be restored by 10:30 p.m.

Amber Schoenfeld, a next-door neighbor said her son came running in the house saying that the neighbor’s barn was on fire.

“I sent my son over to see if the neighbors were home and knew if their barn was on fire,” Schoenfeld said.

Schoenfeld called her neighbors and found out everyone was safe, because they were not home at the time of the fire. The house was fine, she said, but the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to keep water on an RV and another neighbor’s nearby camper. Crews were also able to rescue a dog from a neighbor’s nearby camper, Schoenfeld said.

The two-alarm fire had multiple neighbors calling 911 before crews arrived.

“Everybody’s biggest concern was that all the neighbors were safe and nobody was going to be hurt,” she told KSL TV. “I’m grateful they are all safe and looks like the firefighters are doing a great job of keeping everything safe around here and preventing the fire from spreading too much further.”

Firefighters tried to keep water on an RV and another neighbor’s camper nearby. Crews were able to rescue a dog from a neighbor’s nearby campers, Schoenfeld said.