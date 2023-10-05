On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Syracuse City Police announce passing of assistant police chief

Oct 4, 2023, 10:21 PM

Heath Rogers, Assistant Chief for Syracuse Police Department. (Syracuse Police Department)

Heath Rogers, Assistant Chief for Syracuse Police Department. (Syracuse Police Department)

(Syracuse Police Department)

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY CIMARON NEUGEBAUER


KSLTV.com

SYRACUSE — Syracuse City’s Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its head officers on Wednesday.

It was announced on Oct. 4 that Heath Rogers, Assistant Chief for Syracuse Police Department had died.

“This has been a difficult day for our Syracuse City Police Department family,” the police department stated on its official Facebook page. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Assistant Chief Heath Rogers.”

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office also offered its condolences.

“You all are in our thoughts,” the organization posted on the department’s Facebook page.

In addition to all the years of service, Rogers graduated from the FBI National Academy (a 10-week program) in 2018. It was a “prestigious accomplishment” for U.S. and international law enforcement managers, the department said.

“Heath was a proud and dedicated member of this Department and community for over 25 years. He touched the lives of so many through his years of law enforcement, coaching, and religious service. We will miss him dearly, but we are better in our own lives for having had the chance to share in his life.”

