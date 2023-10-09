Police keeping close eye on Temple Har Shalom after recent bomb threats

SUMMIT COUNTY — Multiple Jewish centers in Utah are on high alert after receiving bomb threats over the weekend.

Temple Har Shalom is one of those buildings law enforcement is taking proactive steps to protect.

Summit County Sgt. Felicia Sotelo said Temple Har Shalom has requested extra eyes and ears during this time.

“The Temple Har Shalom has requested we provide some extra patrols for their campus up here, and so we’ve been doing that,” Sotelo said.

Temple Har Shalom is the only Jewish Synagogue in Summit County.

“Anytime there’s a deputy that’s in the area and available, they go through there. They make sure that nothing’s suspicious – everything’s locked up and everything’s safe,” Sotelo said.

Salt Lake City police and the FBI said they are still investigating the threats.

They want to know whether these threats are credible and where they are coming from.

The FBI Salt Lake City said in part,

“FBI Salt Lake City is aware of several bomb threats to synagogues in Utah. The FBI takes these threats very seriously. While we have no information to indicate a credible or specific threat, we are working with our local and state law enforcement partners as needed…”

In Ogden, the president of Congregation Brith Sholem, said they received a threat over the weekend in the middle of the service.

As law enforcement continues to put the puzzle together, they encourage everyone to keep their own eyes and ears open.

They ask that if you see something, say something and report it to police.