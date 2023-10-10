Location announced for Hungary temple, groundbreaking for California temple held

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the location of the Budapest Hungary Temple.

According to a news release from the church, the temple will be built on 5.92 acres of land at Kocsis Sandor ut and Borsikafu utca, Harsanylejto, Budapest, Hungary. The temple will be one-story in size and will be roughly 18,000 square feet. Additionally, the temple will have an arrival center and patron housing.

According to the Church, there are more than 5,200 Church members in Hungary in more than 20 congregations.

The temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2019.

Ground broke for Modesto California Temple

The church also broke ground for the Modesto California Temple on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Elder Gary B. Sabin, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America West Area Presidency, presided at the ceremony.

President Nelson first announced the temple in April 2022. The temple will be built on 17.63 acres of land near 4300 Dale Road. The release states that the temple will be roughly 30,000 square feet.

The Modesto temple is the 12th temple that is in operation, under construction or announced in California.

Bonneville International Corporation, the company that owns KSL TV, is a subsidary of Deseret Management Corporation, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Additional reading