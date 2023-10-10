On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utahn among those killed in attacks in Israel

Oct 10, 2023, 12:57 PM | Updated: 1:00 pm

(Avremi Zippel, Twitter)...

(Avremi Zippel, Twitter)

(Avremi Zippel, Twitter)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Rabbi confirmed that a Utah Jewish community member was killed in recent attacks in Israel Friday night.

Rabbi Avremi Zippel tweeted that Lotan Abir, a member of the Young Jewish Professional Utah community, was one of the hundreds of people killed in Israel. Abir was killed while attending a rave Friday evening.

The attacks were a surprise by Gaza militants on Israel and has prompted a lethal back-and-forth of airstrikes over the past few days. At least 11 U.S. citizens were killed in the attacks.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police lights...

Larry D. Curtis

One killed in double tanker crash; I-84 closed

The driver of a double tanker is dead after a crash on Interstate 84, closing the route that serves as a connector between the Ogden and Park City areas.

25 minutes ago

(UDOT)...

Mary Culbertson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

One killed in Centerville plane crash

CENTERVILLE — One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed into an empty field in Centerville Tuesday morning, police say. According to the Centerville Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 11:25 a.m. at 1500 North, just west of Legacy Pkwy. “First responders located the lone occupant still inside the aircraft and pronounced him […]

2 hours ago

A man was arrested in Summit County on Monday after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

1 man arrested, 2 patrol cars hit during Summit County chase

A man who police say hit two police patrol vehicles while trying to flee from deputies was arrested in Summit County early Monday.

2 hours ago

...

Ashley Moser

Utah couple aims to educate community on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through non-profit

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to unfold, its complexities can be daunting for those thousands of miles away. 

3 hours ago

Exterior image of the Modesto California Temple. Photo credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter...

Mark Jones

Location announced for Hungary temple, groundbreaking for California temple held

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the location for the Budapest Hungary Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Modesto California Temple was held over the weekend.

3 hours ago

Sean Reyes (KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

Utah sues TikTok, alleges harms to teens

The state of Utah filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against social media giant TikTok, alleging harm to the app's teenage users.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utahn among those killed in attacks in Israel