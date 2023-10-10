Utahn among those killed in attacks in Israel

SALT LAKE CITY — A Rabbi confirmed that a Utah Jewish community member was killed in recent attacks in Israel Friday night.

Rabbi Avremi Zippel tweeted that Lotan Abir, a member of the Young Jewish Professional Utah community, was one of the hundreds of people killed in Israel. Abir was killed while attending a rave Friday evening.

Lotan Abir. A member of the Young Jewish Professional Utah community. Went to a rave Friday night. Confirmed among the 1,000+ dead in Israel. May his memory be for a blessing and May God avenge his blood. pic.twitter.com/NJpPiPlCYt — Avremi Zippel (@UtahRabbi) October 10, 2023

The attacks were a surprise by Gaza militants on Israel and has prompted a lethal back-and-forth of airstrikes over the past few days. At least 11 U.S. citizens were killed in the attacks.